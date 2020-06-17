4000 Main St A

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Sleek Remodeled Warehouse Loft Space! - Property Id: 92181



Remodeled ( 2015) Warehouse loft space! Natural light define this open floor plan. Fully furnished with sofa, queen size bed, full kitchen with stainless steel appliances including gas range/oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, dining table. Flexible space would work well for art/sculpturing studio. Off street parking, easy access to I-25 and just 10 minutes to the Harmony corridor shopping and employment and 15 minutes to Old Town Fort Collins. Very cool space with small town atmosphere and Fort Collins convenience. Tenant pays for gas, electric , water, sewer, trash, Cable and WIFI.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92181

Property Id 92181



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5837470)