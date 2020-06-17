All apartments in Timnath
4000 Main St A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4000 Main St A

4000 Main Street · (970) 227-3990
Location

4000 Main Street, Timnath, CO 80525

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Sleek Remodeled Warehouse Loft Space! - Property Id: 92181

Remodeled ( 2015) Warehouse loft space! Natural light define this open floor plan. Fully furnished with sofa, queen size bed, full kitchen with stainless steel appliances including gas range/oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, dining table. Flexible space would work well for art/sculpturing studio. Off street parking, easy access to I-25 and just 10 minutes to the Harmony corridor shopping and employment and 15 minutes to Old Town Fort Collins. Very cool space with small town atmosphere and Fort Collins convenience. Tenant pays for gas, electric , water, sewer, trash, Cable and WIFI.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92181
Property Id 92181

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Main St A have any available units?
4000 Main St A has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4000 Main St A have?
Some of 4000 Main St A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Main St A currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Main St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Main St A pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Main St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timnath.
Does 4000 Main St A offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Main St A does offer parking.
Does 4000 Main St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4000 Main St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Main St A have a pool?
No, 4000 Main St A does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Main St A have accessible units?
No, 4000 Main St A does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Main St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 Main St A has units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 Main St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 Main St A does not have units with air conditioning.
