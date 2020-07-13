/
/
/
apartments with pool
62 Apartments for rent in Timnath, CO with pool
Verified
$
18 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
1 Unit Available
6309 Foundry Court
6309 Foundry Ct, Timnath, CO
Studio
$2,999
Beautiful Villa In Harmony Club - Nestled right off of Harmony road. This newly construction Villa has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, gas fireplace, large kitchen island, and custom lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Timnath
Verified
91 Units Available
The Wyatt Fort Collins
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
1 Unit Available
Morningside
3903 Le Fever Drive
3903 Le Fever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1537 sqft
**DOES NOT SHOW UP IN APPLE MAPS. WHEN SEARCHING FOR THIS PROPERTY, USE GOOGLE MAPS** This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Timnath
Verified
6 Units Available
Southmoor Village
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
865 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
Verified
$
10 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,347
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Verified
6 Units Available
Pinecone
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified
17 Units Available
Willow Springs
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Verified
$
8 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Verified
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,310
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.
1 Unit Available
Lake Sherwood Corporation
3024 Marina Ln 3
3024 Marina Lane, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/25/20 Condo in Sherwood Shores East - Property Id: 5928 Cute 2 bed/3 bath townhome in Sherwood Shores.
1 Unit Available
1390 Adriel Drive
1390 Adriel Drive, Larimer County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
Garden level basement apartment with private entrance. HUGE 1 bed/1 bath unit with ALL utilities included. Unit sits on private Golf Course (Adriel Hills). One time $25 fee for unlimited golf on challenging 6 hole course.
1 Unit Available
298 E Chestnut St #3
298 E Chestnut St, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1794 sqft
Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Beautiful Windsor! - Available 7/3/20 This gorgeous townhome was built in 2019 and has everything you could ask for. A warm color palette and HUGE windows are comfortable and inviting.
1 Unit Available
Maple Hill
2456 Ashland Lane
2456 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1872 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Home with Amenities Galore! - Available July 6th! Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.
1 Unit Available
4545 Wheaton Drive #H320
4545 Wheaton Drive, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo In Fort Collins with Pool and Clubhouse Access - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 2 BED- 2 BATH 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE BALCONY ACCESS TO CLUBHOUSE AND POOL! This 2 bedroom, 2
1 Unit Available
Parkwood
1309 Kirkwood Dr Apt 405
1309 Kirkwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1062 sqft
Available August 1st -- 2 bed/1 bath -- $1125/mo. Tenants only responsible for electric. One pet (small dog OR cat) negotiable Garden level condo with updated appliances and newer carpet.
1 Unit Available
Parkwood
1315 Kirkwood Drive #804 - 1
1315 Kirkwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
Remodeled large condo with all the upgrades including a USB charging center.
1 Unit Available
408 Tigercat Way
408 Tigercat Way, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1842 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Bd/2.5 Bth new home facing 20-acre park - Property Id: 90364 New 2 bd, 2.5 bth energy efficient home. Two floors plus a large unfinished basement.
1 Unit Available
Side Hill
LP1 Research - #623
2450 Windrow Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1009 sqft
2450 Windrow Drive #F304 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath Townhome! Available August 1st! - Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.
1 Unit Available
Wheaton
4545 Wheaton Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
936 sqft
Fully Furnished condo in a great location! 2 bed/2 bath 2nd-floor condo in Rockbridge Condos. Available June 1, 2020 Easy access to shopping & I-25. Move-in ready! Includes washer/dryer.
1 Unit Available
Side Hill
2106 Sandbur Drive
2106 Sandbur Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1622 sqft
August 3rd Dog under 50lbs negotiable. This is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhome.
1 Unit Available
1559 First Light Drive
1559 First Light Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2880 sqft
1559 First Light Drive Available 08/01/20 Fantastic House in New Windsor Subdivision! Available August! - At 1559 First Light Drive in east Windsor, you'll find great appliances, newer carpet, great features and more! Live close to parks, Windsor
1 Unit Available
Waterglen
4033 Celtic Lane
4033 Celtic Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
Available July 1st. Convenient access to I-25 and downtown Fort Collins. This great 3-bedroom home is situated on a large corner lot with a common area green belt to the rear and side of the property. Great yard for a bbq and entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Side Hill
2062 Cutting Horse Dr
2062 Cutting Horse Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3511 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Bucking Horse Home near Jessup Farm! - Property Id: 30009 Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.
