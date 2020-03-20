All apartments in The Pinery
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

8929 Thunderbird Road

8929 East Thunderbird Road · No Longer Available
Location

8929 East Thunderbird Road, The Pinery, CO 80134
The Pinery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful walk-out basement apartment for rent for well qualified tenant! Newer carpet, paint, and all new kitchen and appliances! Washer/Dryer in unit. New paint/carpet and kitchen. Private fenced yard with concrete patio and grass and garden area. Private entrance and your own private detached garage with one additional parking outside garage. During the winter you will need AWD vehicle to get out of the driveway and navigate The Pinery side roads. Mature dogs who don't bark okay. Cats okay. Please send email with your interest and why you would be a good fit for this rental. Please do not visit the home or contact home owner or current tenant. The Pinery is unincorporated Douglas County and is outside the city limits of Parker. It is about 5 miles South of Downtown Parker, so please map your commute prior to scheduling a showing to make sure you are okay with the location! There is a $75 utility fee per month which covers water, electric and gas. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8929 Thunderbird Road have any available units?
8929 Thunderbird Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Pinery, CO.
What amenities does 8929 Thunderbird Road have?
Some of 8929 Thunderbird Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8929 Thunderbird Road currently offering any rent specials?
8929 Thunderbird Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8929 Thunderbird Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8929 Thunderbird Road is pet friendly.
Does 8929 Thunderbird Road offer parking?
Yes, 8929 Thunderbird Road offers parking.
Does 8929 Thunderbird Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8929 Thunderbird Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8929 Thunderbird Road have a pool?
No, 8929 Thunderbird Road does not have a pool.
Does 8929 Thunderbird Road have accessible units?
No, 8929 Thunderbird Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8929 Thunderbird Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8929 Thunderbird Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8929 Thunderbird Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8929 Thunderbird Road does not have units with air conditioning.

