8929 Thunderbird Road

Beautiful walk-out basement apartment for rent for well qualified tenant! Newer carpet, paint, and all new kitchen and appliances! Washer/Dryer in unit. New paint/carpet and kitchen. Private fenced yard with concrete patio and grass and garden area. Private entrance and your own private detached garage with one additional parking outside garage. During the winter you will need AWD vehicle to get out of the driveway and navigate The Pinery side roads. Mature dogs who don't bark okay. Cats okay. Please send email with your interest and why you would be a good fit for this rental. Please do not visit the home or contact home owner or current tenant. The Pinery is unincorporated Douglas County and is outside the city limits of Parker. It is about 5 miles South of Downtown Parker, so please map your commute prior to scheduling a showing to make sure you are okay with the location! There is a $75 utility fee per month which covers water, electric and gas. Thanks!