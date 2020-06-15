All apartments in The Pinery
6722 Fonder Drive
Last updated June 15 2020

6722 Fonder Drive

6722 Fonder Drive · (661) 666-2528
Location

6722 Fonder Drive, The Pinery, CO 80134

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2499 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,499

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1895 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 29277

A beautiful Parker property located in the Pinery Glen. It is a recently renovated two-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Full kitchen, private backyard with a 2 car garage, large tree studded backyard with a sprinkler system and central A/C-Heat. A wonderful community to the west of the Pinery that is close to Castle Rock outlet shopping, Bayou Gulch Park, has a community pool, walking trails and is close to a sports complex. Also, amazing Douglas County School District. Security deposit-first and last months rent.

Getting Around:
Private 2 car garage. Uber to Lincoln station and light Rail to downtown. Hike to Cherry Creek
30 min to Downtown Denver
20 min to Denver Tech Center
20 min to Castle Rock Outlets shopping
15 min to state park and waterfall/picnic area
20 min walk to playground and pool
25 min walk to Cherry Creek

Property Id 29277

(RLNE5826812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

