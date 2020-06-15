6722 Fonder Drive

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 29277
A beautiful Parker property located in the Pinery Glen. It is a recently renovated two-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Full kitchen, private backyard with a 2 car garage, large tree studded backyard with a sprinkler system and central A/C-Heat. A wonderful community to the west of the Pinery that is close to Castle Rock outlet shopping, Bayou Gulch Park, has a community pool, walking trails and is close to a sports complex. Also, amazing Douglas County School District. Security deposit-first and last months rent.
Getting Around:
Private 2 car garage. Uber to Lincoln station and light Rail to downtown. Hike to Cherry Creek
30 min to Downtown Denver
20 min to Denver Tech Center
20 min to Castle Rock Outlets shopping
15 min to state park and waterfall/picnic area
20 min walk to playground and pool
25 min walk to Cherry Creek
