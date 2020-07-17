All apartments in The Pinery
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6507 Pinewood Drive

6507 North Pinewood Drive · (303) 736-2757
Location

6507 North Pinewood Drive, The Pinery, CO 80134
The Pinery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6507 Pinewood Drive · Avail. Sep 7

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1992 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6507 Pinewood Drive Available 09/07/20 3-Bedroom Townhome Overlooking The Pinery Golf Course - Available Now!!! - This amazing three level townhome has an open floor plan with lots of natural light and beautiful views!! Two bedrooms are on the top floor including the master bedroom with attached bathroom, and a second full bathroom is located in the hallway. The third bedroom and bathroom are located on the main level. The lower level of the home has an extra living space to enjoy, as well as a walk-out that leads right outside to the golf course!

This property is located at the Pinery Golf Course and has newer carpet, fresh paint, central air-conditioning, washer and dryer, two fireplaces, a detached two car garage and a large fenced front patio area for your private enjoyment. Sewer and trash are included in rent. A dog may be considered with an additional refundable deposit.

VIDEO TOUR OF TOWNHOME: https://youtu.be/8Kgkw3c9kiY

Available now, please call/text/email to schedule a showing! Current resident's require a notification for showings.

***This property will not be available for move in until September 7th****

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4582527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6507 Pinewood Drive have any available units?
6507 Pinewood Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6507 Pinewood Drive have?
Some of 6507 Pinewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6507 Pinewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6507 Pinewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6507 Pinewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6507 Pinewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6507 Pinewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6507 Pinewood Drive offers parking.
Does 6507 Pinewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6507 Pinewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6507 Pinewood Drive have a pool?
No, 6507 Pinewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6507 Pinewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6507 Pinewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6507 Pinewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6507 Pinewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6507 Pinewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6507 Pinewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
