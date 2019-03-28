All apartments in The Pinery
The Pinery, CO
6507 Pinewood Drive
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

6507 Pinewood Drive

6507 Pinewood Dr · No Longer Available
The Pinery
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

6507 Pinewood Dr, The Pinery, CO 80134
The Pinery

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
3-Bedroom Townhome Overlooking The Pinery Golf Course - Available Now!!! - This amazing three level townhome has an open floor plan with lots of natural light and beautiful views!! Two bedrooms are on the top floor including the master bedroom with attached bathroom, and a second full bathroom is located in the hallway. The third bedroom and bathroom are located on the main level. The lower level of the home has an extra living space to enjoy, as well as a walk-out that leads right outside to the golf course!

This property is located at the Pinery Golf Course and has BRAND NEW CARPET, fresh paint, central air-conditioning, washer and dryer, two fireplaces, a detached two car garage and a large fenced front patio area for your private enjoyment. Sewer and trash are included in rent. A dog may be considered with an additional refundable deposit.

VIDEO TOUR OF TOWNHOME: https://youtu.be/8Kgkw3c9kiY

Available now, please call/text/email to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4582527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6507 Pinewood Drive have any available units?
6507 Pinewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Pinery, CO.
What amenities does 6507 Pinewood Drive have?
Some of 6507 Pinewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6507 Pinewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6507 Pinewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6507 Pinewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6507 Pinewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6507 Pinewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6507 Pinewood Drive offers parking.
Does 6507 Pinewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6507 Pinewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6507 Pinewood Drive have a pool?
No, 6507 Pinewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6507 Pinewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6507 Pinewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6507 Pinewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6507 Pinewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6507 Pinewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6507 Pinewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
