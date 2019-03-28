6507 Pinewood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage pet friendly

3-Bedroom Townhome Overlooking The Pinery Golf Course - Available Now!!! - This amazing three level townhome has an open floor plan with lots of natural light and beautiful views!! Two bedrooms are on the top floor including the master bedroom with attached bathroom, and a second full bathroom is located in the hallway. The third bedroom and bathroom are located on the main level. The lower level of the home has an extra living space to enjoy, as well as a walk-out that leads right outside to the golf course!



This property is located at the Pinery Golf Course and has BRAND NEW CARPET, fresh paint, central air-conditioning, washer and dryer, two fireplaces, a detached two car garage and a large fenced front patio area for your private enjoyment. Sewer and trash are included in rent. A dog may be considered with an additional refundable deposit.



VIDEO TOUR OF TOWNHOME: https://youtu.be/8Kgkw3c9kiY



Available now, please call/text/email to schedule a showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4582527)