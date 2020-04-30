5898 Saddle Creek Trail

Amenities

In a Class By Itself - Only for those who want the best*one-of-a-kind SMART detached carriage house separate from the main house*shared yard with glorious gardens but all the maintenance done for you*2.6 acre lot with the best panoramic Pinery Golf Course view around*completely remodeled inside 2019*island kitchen boasts quartz counters w/farm sink, touchless/lighted faucet, subway tile backsplash, LG stainless appliances including gas stove and french door fridge, custom cabinets with soft-close drawers and hidden drawers*vaulted 2-story great room with stunning gas fireplace flanked by 2 window seats*surround sound*walnut flooring throughout main level*master bedroom features luxurious bath*tankless hot water heater*A/C*spiral staircase takes you to a cozy loft, 3/4 bath/custom tile shower, and vaulted bedroom that walks out to a private deck w/stunning views*stackable washer/dryer*back patio + lawn + firepit coming in summer*driveway parking only*new windows/doors/blinds*could be rented furnished or unfurnished for same price*minimum 1 year lease-shorter terms offered at higher price*Minimum 650 credit score required*mandatory $200/month utility fee includes all utilities/cable/internet/landscaping/snow removal to your front door*available immediately*NO PETS*NO PETS*NO PETS*security deposit is one month rent*set showings via text only.



(RLNE5740374)