Home
/
The Pinery, CO
/
5898 Saddle Creek Trail
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

5898 Saddle Creek Trail

5898 Saddle Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5898 Saddle Creek Trail, The Pinery, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
internet access
In a Class By Itself - Only for those who want the best*one-of-a-kind SMART detached carriage house separate from the main house*shared yard with glorious gardens but all the maintenance done for you*2.6 acre lot with the best panoramic Pinery Golf Course view around*completely remodeled inside 2019*island kitchen boasts quartz counters w/farm sink, touchless/lighted faucet, subway tile backsplash, LG stainless appliances including gas stove and french door fridge, custom cabinets with soft-close drawers and hidden drawers*vaulted 2-story great room with stunning gas fireplace flanked by 2 window seats*surround sound*walnut flooring throughout main level*master bedroom features luxurious bath*tankless hot water heater*A/C*spiral staircase takes you to a cozy loft, 3/4 bath/custom tile shower, and vaulted bedroom that walks out to a private deck w/stunning views*stackable washer/dryer*back patio + lawn + firepit coming in summer*driveway parking only*new windows/doors/blinds*could be rented furnished or unfurnished for same price*minimum 1 year lease-shorter terms offered at higher price*Minimum 650 credit score required*mandatory $200/month utility fee includes all utilities/cable/internet/landscaping/snow removal to your front door*available immediately*NO PETS*NO PETS*NO PETS*security deposit is one month rent*set showings via text only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5740374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5898 Saddle Creek Trail have any available units?
5898 Saddle Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Pinery, CO.
What amenities does 5898 Saddle Creek Trail have?
Some of 5898 Saddle Creek Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5898 Saddle Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5898 Saddle Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5898 Saddle Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5898 Saddle Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Pinery.
Does 5898 Saddle Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5898 Saddle Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 5898 Saddle Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5898 Saddle Creek Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5898 Saddle Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 5898 Saddle Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5898 Saddle Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 5898 Saddle Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5898 Saddle Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5898 Saddle Creek Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5898 Saddle Creek Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5898 Saddle Creek Trail has units with air conditioning.

