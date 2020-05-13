5561 Rim View Place

Amenities

Luxurious 4 bedroom ranch home located in The Pradera at the Pinery in Parker CO on a large corner lot in a gated area. The master suite on main level features granite bath countertops matching kitchen countertops and massive island-wow! Exquisite quality granite markings, deep and bold contrast!



Main floor features sizable Great Room sharing Kitchen, kitchen -nook and living room, private Dining room, Laundry room, Garage access to three car garage with refrigerator, finely finished hardwood floors, walkout patio to fenced in oversized backyard.



Carpeted finished basement with Wet Bar, and fourth bedroom and bath. Half area basement for storage.



Three car garage with plenty of space for extra storage.



Tenants pay all utilities. Owner will maintain landscape mowings because of the size of the land.



Home located in the beautiful newly developed Pradera Community in the Pinery.



Predera Golf Country Club in neighborhood and is NOT included.