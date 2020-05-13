All apartments in The Pinery
5561 Rim View Place
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:08 PM

5561 Rim View Place

5561 Rim View Place · No Longer Available
Location

5561 Rim View Place, The Pinery, CO 80134

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Luxurious 4 bedroom ranch home located in The Pradera at the Pinery in Parker CO on a large corner lot in a gated area. The master suite on main level features granite bath countertops matching kitchen countertops and massive island-wow! Exquisite quality granite markings, deep and bold contrast!

Main floor features sizable Great Room sharing Kitchen, kitchen -nook and living room, private Dining room, Laundry room, Garage access to three car garage with refrigerator, finely finished hardwood floors, walkout patio to fenced in oversized backyard.

Carpeted finished basement with Wet Bar, and fourth bedroom and bath. Half area basement for storage.

Three car garage with plenty of space for extra storage.

Tenants pay all utilities. Owner will maintain landscape mowings because of the size of the land.

Home located in the beautiful newly developed Pradera Community in the Pinery.

Predera Golf Country Club in neighborhood and is NOT included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5561 Rim View Place have any available units?
5561 Rim View Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Pinery, CO.
What amenities does 5561 Rim View Place have?
Some of 5561 Rim View Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5561 Rim View Place currently offering any rent specials?
5561 Rim View Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5561 Rim View Place pet-friendly?
No, 5561 Rim View Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Pinery.
Does 5561 Rim View Place offer parking?
Yes, 5561 Rim View Place offers parking.
Does 5561 Rim View Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5561 Rim View Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5561 Rim View Place have a pool?
No, 5561 Rim View Place does not have a pool.
Does 5561 Rim View Place have accessible units?
No, 5561 Rim View Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5561 Rim View Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5561 Rim View Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5561 Rim View Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5561 Rim View Place does not have units with air conditioning.

