Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5034 Bur Oak Lane

5034 Bur Oak Lane · (303) 835-0041
Location

5034 Bur Oak Lane, The Pinery, CO 80134
The Pinery

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5034 Bur Oak Lane · Avail. now

$2,975

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

Fantastic South Pinery 5-Car Garage! Near EquestrianCenter, Available June 7, 2020 -
WELCOME HOME! This great home offers 4BD/3.5BTH in almost 3000 finished square feet of living space plus a huge, unfinished basement. To top it all off this fabulous home boasts a FIVE-CAR garage! That's right - 5-car garage! Nestled in a cul-de-sac this two-story is near the Equestrian Center. Completely refreshed in 2011 with new appliances installed at that time.

Walk inside of this lovely home and you'll notice the high ceilings in the formal living room and uniquely situated office/study half-way up the stairs. The family room is open and off of the kitchen and large breakfast nook. The BOSCH kitchen boasts upgrades/updates and is very spacious for those entertaining nights. Step outside to the large deck and you will enjoy the great, fenced backyard!

Head upstairs to the great bedroom level which boasts all four bedroom suites. The master suite offers high ceilings, double walk-in closets and a spacious 5-piece bath. Check out that tub surround. Your "tween" or guest will appreciate the privacy offered with their very own suite with a 3/4 bath (shower only). The other two bedrooms are very spacious and share a large jack-n-jill bathroom. This layout is just great - you have to see it. Asking Rent is 24 month Rate, One year also available.

Call Jaris Realty, Inc.Today for your showing of this home, 303-835-0041

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4918594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5034 Bur Oak Lane have any available units?
5034 Bur Oak Lane has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5034 Bur Oak Lane have?
Some of 5034 Bur Oak Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5034 Bur Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5034 Bur Oak Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5034 Bur Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5034 Bur Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5034 Bur Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5034 Bur Oak Lane does offer parking.
Does 5034 Bur Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5034 Bur Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5034 Bur Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 5034 Bur Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5034 Bur Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 5034 Bur Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5034 Bur Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5034 Bur Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5034 Bur Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5034 Bur Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
