5034 Bur Oak Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic South Pinery 5-Car Garage! Near EquestrianCenter, Available June 7, 2020 -

WELCOME HOME! This great home offers 4BD/3.5BTH in almost 3000 finished square feet of living space plus a huge, unfinished basement. To top it all off this fabulous home boasts a FIVE-CAR garage! That's right - 5-car garage! Nestled in a cul-de-sac this two-story is near the Equestrian Center. Completely refreshed in 2011 with new appliances installed at that time.



Walk inside of this lovely home and you'll notice the high ceilings in the formal living room and uniquely situated office/study half-way up the stairs. The family room is open and off of the kitchen and large breakfast nook. The BOSCH kitchen boasts upgrades/updates and is very spacious for those entertaining nights. Step outside to the large deck and you will enjoy the great, fenced backyard!



Head upstairs to the great bedroom level which boasts all four bedroom suites. The master suite offers high ceilings, double walk-in closets and a spacious 5-piece bath. Check out that tub surround. Your "tween" or guest will appreciate the privacy offered with their very own suite with a 3/4 bath (shower only). The other two bedrooms are very spacious and share a large jack-n-jill bathroom. This layout is just great - you have to see it. Asking Rent is 24 month Rate, One year also available.



Call Jaris Realty, Inc.Today for your showing of this home, 303-835-0041



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4918594)