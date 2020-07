Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Four Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Superior - Three-story house with walk-out basement, large backyard/upper deck, with two garden plots. Shed for extra storage. Newly remodeled, quartz counter tops in kitchen and high-end appliances. HOA disclaimer: per Rock Creek policy no more than 3 unrelated occupants are allowed to occupy the unit. Rock Creek has outdoor pool and convenience to shopping mall.



