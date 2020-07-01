All apartments in Superior
Find more places like 586 Discovery Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Superior, CO
/
586 Discovery Parkway
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

586 Discovery Parkway

586 Discovery Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Superior
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

586 Discovery Pkwy, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 BED/2.5 BATH NEW BUILD - AVAILABLE NOW! - Don't miss out on this brand new 3 bed/2.5 townhome - available NOW! This beautiful home features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, quartz countertops and big windows that bring in tons of natural light. Built-in bench and coat rack for storage. The 3 bedrooms are on the top level as well as your washer and dryer. You get a little sneak peek of the mountains from the back two bedrooms. The front patio is a great spot to enjoy a nice cup of coffee with your beautiful lush landscaping. The basement is finished along with a full bathroom and extra storage. 2 car attached garage.

Within just minutes from downtown Superior with easy access to US-36 and I-25. Close enough to downtown Denver or Boulder to enjoy the nightlife, as well as good food. Flat irons mall for shopping, and lots of parks so close so you can enjoy all that Colorado has to offer.

Please call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to schedule a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5415907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 586 Discovery Parkway have any available units?
586 Discovery Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 586 Discovery Parkway have?
Some of 586 Discovery Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 586 Discovery Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
586 Discovery Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 586 Discovery Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 586 Discovery Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 586 Discovery Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 586 Discovery Parkway offers parking.
Does 586 Discovery Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 586 Discovery Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 586 Discovery Parkway have a pool?
No, 586 Discovery Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 586 Discovery Parkway have accessible units?
No, 586 Discovery Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 586 Discovery Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 586 Discovery Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 586 Discovery Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 586 Discovery Parkway has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr
Superior, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Superior 1 BedroomsSuperior 2 Bedrooms
Superior 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuperior 3 Bedrooms
Superior Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO
Edgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College