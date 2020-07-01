586 Discovery Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

3 BED/2.5 BATH NEW BUILD - AVAILABLE NOW! - Don't miss out on this brand new 3 bed/2.5 townhome - available NOW! This beautiful home features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, quartz countertops and big windows that bring in tons of natural light. Built-in bench and coat rack for storage. The 3 bedrooms are on the top level as well as your washer and dryer. You get a little sneak peek of the mountains from the back two bedrooms. The front patio is a great spot to enjoy a nice cup of coffee with your beautiful lush landscaping. The basement is finished along with a full bathroom and extra storage. 2 car attached garage.



Within just minutes from downtown Superior with easy access to US-36 and I-25. Close enough to downtown Denver or Boulder to enjoy the nightlife, as well as good food. Flat irons mall for shopping, and lots of parks so close so you can enjoy all that Colorado has to offer.



No Cats Allowed



