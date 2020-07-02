405 Andrew Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Superior Rock Creek home for Lease! Backs to Open Space! - Fantastic Rock Creek Home backing to Open Space. This elegant home features 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. Entryway with spiral staircase and formal landing invites you into this stunning home. Light and bright living room and dining room. Large family room with gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with all appliances and eat-in kitchen overlooking the beautiful open space.



Deck is perfect for entertaining. Large Master bedroom features private retreat with fireplace and attached 5 piece master bath with jetted tub and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and full bath located upstairs. Fully finished walkout basement with additional rec room space, bar area, bedroom and large bathroom. Great yard space and walking distance to Coalton Trailhead.



Access to Rock Creek community amenities including parks, tennis courts and 2 giant pools. Easy access to shopping including Costco, Wholefoods, Target, Safeway, Walmart. Located in a quiet cul-de sac, attached 3 car garage. $3300/month. 1 Small dog ok with $1000.00 pet deposit, no smoking. no cats.



(RLNE5669963)