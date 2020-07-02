All apartments in Superior
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

405 Andrew Way

405 Andrew Lane · No Longer Available
Location

405 Andrew Lane, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Superior Rock Creek home for Lease! Backs to Open Space! - Fantastic Rock Creek Home backing to Open Space. This elegant home features 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. Entryway with spiral staircase and formal landing invites you into this stunning home. Light and bright living room and dining room. Large family room with gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with all appliances and eat-in kitchen overlooking the beautiful open space.

Deck is perfect for entertaining. Large Master bedroom features private retreat with fireplace and attached 5 piece master bath with jetted tub and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and full bath located upstairs. Fully finished walkout basement with additional rec room space, bar area, bedroom and large bathroom. Great yard space and walking distance to Coalton Trailhead.

Access to Rock Creek community amenities including parks, tennis courts and 2 giant pools. Easy access to shopping including Costco, Wholefoods, Target, Safeway, Walmart. Located in a quiet cul-de sac, attached 3 car garage. $3300/month. 1 Small dog ok with $1000.00 pet deposit, no smoking. no cats.

(RLNE5669963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Andrew Way have any available units?
405 Andrew Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 405 Andrew Way have?
Some of 405 Andrew Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Andrew Way currently offering any rent specials?
405 Andrew Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Andrew Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Andrew Way is pet friendly.
Does 405 Andrew Way offer parking?
Yes, 405 Andrew Way offers parking.
Does 405 Andrew Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Andrew Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Andrew Way have a pool?
Yes, 405 Andrew Way has a pool.
Does 405 Andrew Way have accessible units?
No, 405 Andrew Way does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Andrew Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Andrew Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Andrew Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Andrew Way does not have units with air conditioning.

