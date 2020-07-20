3121 Ruby Way

Amenities

-Very clean and well maintained single family home @cul-de-sac, near pool and Eldora K-8 - 5 bedroom/3 bath, 3-car attached garage - Large kitchen with island, large family room and vaulted ceiling living room, hardwood floor, AC, gas fireplace - 4 bedrooms upstairs with 5-piece master bath and two walking-in closets, 1 bedroom/office in main floor. - Large fenced back yard with large patio, 2100 finished sqft with 608 sqft unfinished basement. 2 blocks walking distance to Eldora K-8 (BVSD school rated excellent), next to Superior South pool, tennis courts and parks/trails, close to 36 highway and interlocken, in the middle of Boulder, Louisville, Broomfield, Westminster and Denver. A wonderful community has multiple pools, tennis courts and hiking trails/parks/ponds. Walking distance to Safeway, Flatiron's Crossing mall, and Super Wal-Mart. $2695/month + deposit. 12 months lease or longer preferred. Available starting 6/1/2019. Email for more information.



