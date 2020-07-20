All apartments in Superior
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

3121 Ruby Way

3121 Ruby Way · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Ruby Way, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
-Very clean and well maintained single family home @cul-de-sac, near pool and Eldora K-8 - 5 bedroom/3 bath, 3-car attached garage - Large kitchen with island, large family room and vaulted ceiling living room, hardwood floor, AC, gas fireplace - 4 bedrooms upstairs with 5-piece master bath and two walking-in closets, 1 bedroom/office in main floor. - Large fenced back yard with large patio, 2100 finished sqft with 608 sqft unfinished basement. 2 blocks walking distance to Eldora K-8 (BVSD school rated excellent), next to Superior South pool, tennis courts and parks/trails, close to 36 highway and interlocken, in the middle of Boulder, Louisville, Broomfield, Westminster and Denver. A wonderful community has multiple pools, tennis courts and hiking trails/parks/ponds. Walking distance to Safeway, Flatiron's Crossing mall, and Super Wal-Mart. $2695/month + deposit. 12 months lease or longer preferred. Available starting 6/1/2019. Email for more information.

(RLNE4848783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Ruby Way have any available units?
3121 Ruby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 3121 Ruby Way have?
Some of 3121 Ruby Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Ruby Way currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Ruby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Ruby Way pet-friendly?
No, 3121 Ruby Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Superior.
Does 3121 Ruby Way offer parking?
Yes, 3121 Ruby Way offers parking.
Does 3121 Ruby Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 Ruby Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Ruby Way have a pool?
Yes, 3121 Ruby Way has a pool.
Does 3121 Ruby Way have accessible units?
No, 3121 Ruby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Ruby Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 Ruby Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 Ruby Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3121 Ruby Way has units with air conditioning.
