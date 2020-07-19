2197 Grayden Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* -Schedule a showing by copying &amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/5f79f95469/gallery Beautiful home in the Rock Creek neighborhood. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms. Home features hard wood floors, fireplace, central air, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, fenced yard, attached garage, and much more! Rent is $2,649/mo for 6-17 month lease. Security deposit is $1,500. $7/mo P/R fee. One-time $150 admin fee. Apps $55/adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: Cats and Dogs OK. 2 pet max, $250 per pet, pet deposit, $25 per pet, pet rent, per month. NO SEC 8. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!