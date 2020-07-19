All apartments in Superior
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2197 Grayden Court

2197 Grayden Court · No Longer Available
Location

2197 Grayden Court, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* -Schedule a showing by copying &amp;amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/5f79f95469/gallery Beautiful home in the Rock Creek neighborhood. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms. Home features hard wood floors, fireplace, central air, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, fenced yard, attached garage, and much more! Rent is $2,649/mo for 6-17 month lease. Security deposit is $1,500. $7/mo P/R fee. One-time $150 admin fee. Apps $55/adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: Cats and Dogs OK. 2 pet max, $250 per pet, pet deposit, $25 per pet, pet rent, per month. NO SEC 8. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2197 Grayden Court have any available units?
2197 Grayden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 2197 Grayden Court have?
Some of 2197 Grayden Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2197 Grayden Court currently offering any rent specials?
2197 Grayden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2197 Grayden Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2197 Grayden Court is pet friendly.
Does 2197 Grayden Court offer parking?
Yes, 2197 Grayden Court offers parking.
Does 2197 Grayden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2197 Grayden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2197 Grayden Court have a pool?
No, 2197 Grayden Court does not have a pool.
Does 2197 Grayden Court have accessible units?
No, 2197 Grayden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2197 Grayden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2197 Grayden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2197 Grayden Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2197 Grayden Court has units with air conditioning.
