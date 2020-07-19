2196 Eagle Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse community garden dog park gym pool garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Rare 3 bed/2 bath end unit in Saddlebrooke - Check out this rare, 3 bedroom/2 bath END unit in gorgeous Saddlebrooke!! It's a tri-level unit and features a spacious and open floor plan with a large kitchen that has an island and bar level counter. 2 full bathrooms, one on each level!! South facing balcony with spetactular views. Remodeled in 2012 with new carpet, lighting, blinds, flooring, and paint!! Newer windows and energy efficient heating system will cut down on those utility bills. Gas fireplace for the chilly nights. Beautiful new IKEA master bath! Attached garage for convenience!! Don't forget about all of the HOA amenities like the pool, remodeled clubhouse, spa, state of the art gym, community garden, tennis courts, and plenty of surrounding open space. Secure gated community. Just minutes to Denver or Boulder. 10 min walk to Flat Irons Mall. A lovely dog park just steps away. This is carefree living at it's best!!

No Cats.

**Only one dog allowed**



A full months rent ($1,900) and a security deposit of equal amount is needed to move in, and must be available before you can sign the lease. All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins, and this transfer needs to be set up before you can move in. There is a $45 application fee for each adult living at the residence, and all adults must be on the lease.



