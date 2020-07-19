All apartments in Superior
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2196 Eagle Ave

2196 Eagle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2196 Eagle Avenue, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Rare 3 bed/2 bath end unit in Saddlebrooke - Check out this rare, 3 bedroom/2 bath END unit in gorgeous Saddlebrooke!! It's a tri-level unit and features a spacious and open floor plan with a large kitchen that has an island and bar level counter. 2 full bathrooms, one on each level!! South facing balcony with spetactular views. Remodeled in 2012 with new carpet, lighting, blinds, flooring, and paint!! Newer windows and energy efficient heating system will cut down on those utility bills. Gas fireplace for the chilly nights. Beautiful new IKEA master bath! Attached garage for convenience!! Don't forget about all of the HOA amenities like the pool, remodeled clubhouse, spa, state of the art gym, community garden, tennis courts, and plenty of surrounding open space. Secure gated community. Just minutes to Denver or Boulder. 10 min walk to Flat Irons Mall. A lovely dog park just steps away. This is carefree living at it's best!!
Call 720-317-9714 For a Showing
www.Denverrealtygroup.com

No Cats.
**Only one dog allowed**

A full months rent ($1,900) and a security deposit of equal amount is needed to move in, and must be available before you can sign the lease. All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins, and this transfer needs to be set up before you can move in. There is a $45 application fee for each adult living at the residence, and all adults must be on the lease.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4584247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2196 Eagle Ave have any available units?
2196 Eagle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 2196 Eagle Ave have?
Some of 2196 Eagle Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2196 Eagle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2196 Eagle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2196 Eagle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2196 Eagle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2196 Eagle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2196 Eagle Ave offers parking.
Does 2196 Eagle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2196 Eagle Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2196 Eagle Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2196 Eagle Ave has a pool.
Does 2196 Eagle Ave have accessible units?
No, 2196 Eagle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2196 Eagle Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2196 Eagle Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2196 Eagle Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2196 Eagle Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
