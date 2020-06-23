2172 Eagle Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Fantastic gated community in Superior - Great Rock Creek Condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large kitchen with center island, lots of cabinets & counter space, living room with gas log fireplace and access to private balcony, formal dining room, full size washer & dryer. Bedrooms are located on separate floors, upper master has vaulted ceilings and private bath with double sinks. Great location, minutes to Flatirons Mall, Adventist Hospital & medical park, US 36, Boulder. Tons of walking trails, gated community, clubhouse with pool and fitness facility.



(RLNE2183375)