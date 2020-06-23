All apartments in Superior
2172 Eagle Ave
2172 Eagle Ave

2172 Eagle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2172 Eagle Avenue, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Fantastic gated community in Superior - Great Rock Creek Condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large kitchen with center island, lots of cabinets & counter space, living room with gas log fireplace and access to private balcony, formal dining room, full size washer & dryer. Bedrooms are located on separate floors, upper master has vaulted ceilings and private bath with double sinks. Great location, minutes to Flatirons Mall, Adventist Hospital & medical park, US 36, Boulder. Tons of walking trails, gated community, clubhouse with pool and fitness facility.

(RLNE2183375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

