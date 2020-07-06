All apartments in Superior
Find more places like 2012 Grayden Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Superior, CO
/
2012 Grayden Court
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

2012 Grayden Court

2012 Grayden Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Superior
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2012 Grayden Court, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Superior Rock Creek Home on Cul-de-sac! - Beautiful three bedroom home located close to all Rock Creek has to offer!

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to school and steps away from community walking trails & Circle Park!

The home offers a terrific floor plan with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, washer/dryer and three car attached garage. All three bedrooms are located on the same floor along with a loft/playroom. Beautifully landscaped backyard w/ custom deck.

When you rent this home you can enjoy all that Rock Creek in Superior has to offer including incredible parks and recreational facilities including pool, tennis courts, walking trails, ponds, bike park and even frisbee golf!

Rock Creek is centrally located to great schools, employment centers, shopping, hospitals and is an easy drive to Denver via Highway 36 and DIA via the Northwest Parkway.

Call today to schedule your viewing!

303-442-7368
www.propertyresources.net

Newly installed energy efficient furnace and on demand hot water heater!

Lease term NOW - June 30, 2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5174029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Grayden Court have any available units?
2012 Grayden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 2012 Grayden Court have?
Some of 2012 Grayden Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Grayden Court currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Grayden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Grayden Court pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Grayden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Superior.
Does 2012 Grayden Court offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Grayden Court offers parking.
Does 2012 Grayden Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 Grayden Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Grayden Court have a pool?
Yes, 2012 Grayden Court has a pool.
Does 2012 Grayden Court have accessible units?
No, 2012 Grayden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Grayden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 Grayden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2012 Grayden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2012 Grayden Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr
Superior, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Superior 1 BedroomsSuperior 2 Bedrooms
Superior 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSuperior 3 Bedrooms
Superior Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO
Edgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College