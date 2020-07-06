1912 Oxford Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bdcd9df09c ---- Great Saddlebrook condo, looking for a ROOMMATE. One room already filled; looking for a tenant for the separate master bedroom. Master is located on its OWN floor, features a spacious living area, walk-in closet, and bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub. Bedroom is NOT furnished. End unit located in a gated community in a perfect location between Boulder and Denver. Shared spaces include living room with balcony, kitchen, washer/dryer, and dining room. One reserved parking space for the new tenant. Beautiful private pool with state of the art workout facility in a gorgeous club house. Close to a huge open space with a dog park, tons of trails, shopping, and restaurants. One dog considered, (current tenant has one small dog that must meet the potential tenants\' dog), and looking for a roommate who is neat and tidy. Water/sewer/trash is included with rent. Electricity, gas, and internet/cable to be split evenly with existing tenant. No smoking. AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd, and looking for a one year lease. First months rent and security deposit due upon lease signing. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Erica at eoberholtzer@allcountyboulder.com, or call All County Boulder at 720-513-3320. For our other available rentals, or to apply online, visit allcountyboulder.com