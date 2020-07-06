All apartments in Superior
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:08 PM

1912 Oxford Lane

1912 Oxford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Oxford Lane, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bdcd9df09c ---- Great Saddlebrook condo, looking for a ROOMMATE. One room already filled; looking for a tenant for the separate master bedroom. Master is located on its OWN floor, features a spacious living area, walk-in closet, and bathroom with double sinks and soaking tub. Bedroom is NOT furnished. End unit located in a gated community in a perfect location between Boulder and Denver. Shared spaces include living room with balcony, kitchen, washer/dryer, and dining room. One reserved parking space for the new tenant. Beautiful private pool with state of the art workout facility in a gorgeous club house. Close to a huge open space with a dog park, tons of trails, shopping, and restaurants. One dog considered, (current tenant has one small dog that must meet the potential tenants\' dog), and looking for a roommate who is neat and tidy. Water/sewer/trash is included with rent. Electricity, gas, and internet/cable to be split evenly with existing tenant. No smoking. AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd, and looking for a one year lease. First months rent and security deposit due upon lease signing. For more information, or to schedule a showing, contact Erica at eoberholtzer@allcountyboulder.com, or call All County Boulder at 720-513-3320. For our other available rentals, or to apply online, visit allcountyboulder.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Oxford Lane have any available units?
1912 Oxford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 1912 Oxford Lane have?
Some of 1912 Oxford Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Oxford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Oxford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Oxford Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Oxford Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Oxford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Oxford Lane offers parking.
Does 1912 Oxford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 Oxford Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Oxford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1912 Oxford Lane has a pool.
Does 1912 Oxford Lane have accessible units?
No, 1912 Oxford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Oxford Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 Oxford Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Oxford Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1912 Oxford Lane has units with air conditioning.

