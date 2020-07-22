All apartments in Superior
Find more places like 1697 High Plains Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Superior, CO
/
1697 High Plains Ct
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:40 AM

1697 High Plains Ct

1697 High Plains Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Superior
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1697 High Plains Court, Superior, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tucked away in a peaceful,private location,this lovely townhome backs to a greenbelt & park-like setting.The main level living spaces include a kitchen offering stainless steel appliances,wood flooring,a pantry, breakfast counter & eat-in space with a patio just outside the door.The family room has a gas fireplace & new carpet.You'll find a bedroom,3/4 bath & laundry there as well.Upstairs a master bedroom gives you a lovely view from its deck/balcony.A flexible loft area finishes the picture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1697 High Plains Ct have any available units?
1697 High Plains Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Superior, CO.
What amenities does 1697 High Plains Ct have?
Some of 1697 High Plains Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1697 High Plains Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1697 High Plains Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1697 High Plains Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1697 High Plains Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Superior.
Does 1697 High Plains Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1697 High Plains Ct offers parking.
Does 1697 High Plains Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1697 High Plains Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1697 High Plains Ct have a pool?
No, 1697 High Plains Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1697 High Plains Ct have accessible units?
No, 1697 High Plains Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1697 High Plains Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1697 High Plains Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1697 High Plains Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1697 High Plains Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr
Superior, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Superior 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSuperior 2 Bedroom Apartments
Superior 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSuperior Apartments with Gyms
Superior Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO
Applewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, COWindsor, COShaw Heights, COErie, COEaton, COCherry Creek, CONiwot, COKen Caryl, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College