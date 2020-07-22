1697 High Plains Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Tucked away in a peaceful,private location,this lovely townhome backs to a greenbelt & park-like setting.The main level living spaces include a kitchen offering stainless steel appliances,wood flooring,a pantry, breakfast counter & eat-in space with a patio just outside the door.The family room has a gas fireplace & new carpet.You'll find a bedroom,3/4 bath & laundry there as well.Upstairs a master bedroom gives you a lovely view from its deck/balcony.A flexible loft area finishes the picture.