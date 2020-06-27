1255 South Boyero Court

Amenities

Recently remodeled! MOVE IN READY! Available now!



Waived fees and FIRST MONTH'S RENT on us!



Superior style inside and out in this Superior family home. Roomy and welcoming, this 3 bed/2.5 bath single family home has big windows that let in abundant natural light, and in a great neighborhood with easy access to Boulder and Denver. The kitchen has a gas range and big pantry and opens to the family room with a fireplace. The loft space upstairs has built-ins and is perfect for a home office, away from space, or the kids play zone. Big backyard, concrete deck, garage, and easy access to Highway 36 and shopping, all just north of Flatiron Crossings. Features open floor plan, Central AC, vaulted ceilings, patio, and a large fenced yard. Attached 2 car garage and an unfinished basement for extra storage. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.