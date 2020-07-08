All apartments in Superior
1201 South Riverbend Court

1201 South Riverbend Court · No Longer Available
Location

1201 South Riverbend Court, Superior, CO 80027
Rock Creek Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1620450.

This stunning 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Superior will welcome you with 4,360 square feet of living space!

The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with a stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, an island, a pantry for extra storage, and a breakfast nook . Other great features of this home include a main floor bath, office/study room, rec room, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, fenced in yard, or enjoy access to the community pool and tennis court. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Purple Park. Also nearby are Shopping Mall, Safeway, Walgreens, Flatiron Crossing, and many more shopping/dinning options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.

1 dog up to 20 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, lawn and yard care.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1620450.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

