1201 South Riverbend Court

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court cats allowed

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1620450.



This stunning 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Superior will welcome you with 4,360 square feet of living space!



The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with a stainless-steel appliances, granite counter tops, an island, a pantry for extra storage, and a breakfast nook . Other great features of this home include a main floor bath, office/study room, rec room, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the patio, deck, fenced in yard, or enjoy access to the community pool and tennis court. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Purple Park. Also nearby are Shopping Mall, Safeway, Walgreens, Flatiron Crossing, and many more shopping/dinning options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-70.



1 dog up to 20 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash, recycling, lawn and yard care.



