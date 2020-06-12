/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM
168 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stonegate, CO
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
9305 Las Ramblas #B
9305 Las Ramblas Court, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1505 sqft
9305 Las Ramblas #B Available 07/16/20 Parker Beautiful Townhome !! - Beautiful Town home !!!!!!!!!!! Main floor home that features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. When you enter into this home you will be surprised.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
9362 Amison Cir. #102
9362 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1436 sqft
Updated 3 Bed/4 Bath Townhouse in Stonegate!!!! - Beautifully updated two story townhome in desirable Stonegate community!! New Paint and Carpet throughout unit!!! Kitchen features hardwood floors, sliding doors to balcony and all appliances
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
9355 Amison Circle
9355 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1439 sqft
Nice Townhome in pool community. Open and comfortable floor plan. Covered front porch and balcony. In-front street parking and 2 car tandem garage. Great location with easy C-470 highway access.
1 of 36
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
15585 Quarry Hill Drive
15585 Quarry Hill Drive, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2305 sqft
15585 Quarry Hill Drive Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 2 story home on corner lot in Stonegate! - This home has been updated to include beautiful wood floors, new carpet and paint, The kitchen has newer appliances, formal dining room, family room with
Results within 1 mile of Stonegate
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
39 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1235 sqft
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clarke Farms
1 Unit Available
11209 Gilcrest St
11209 Gilcrest Street, Parker, CO
4 bed/ 2.5 bath Single Family Home for Rent in Parker! - This 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 3,137 sq.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10052 Nadine Lane
10052 Nadine Avenue, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2574 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Maintenance Free and Easy Living in a Fantastic Neighborhood. Meridian Village is one of the most sought after places to live in South Metro Denver.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bradbury Ranch
1 Unit Available
10748 Appaloosa Court
10748 Appaloosa Court, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1882 sqft
Bradbury Ranch Stunner-Available Now-Parker 80134 - This beautiful home has an open floor plan w/vaulted ceilings, spacious living areas, updated kitchen including Quartz counters, stainless appliance, and a sunny eat-in area that over looks the
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clarke Farms
1 Unit Available
11340 Haswell Dr.
11340 Haswell Drive, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1783 sqft
MOVE IN READY! GREAT PRICE!!! Parker Home - Let me show you this wonderful home in the highly sought out neighborhood Clarke Farms in Parker Colorado! WOW! Beautiful Three bedroom, Three bath home about 1784 sq ft.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
8834 Cloverleaf Circle
8834 Cloverleaf Circle, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1406 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
8420 Canyon Rim Trail - 1, #302
8420 Canyon Rim Trail, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1352 sqft
** Lower Rental Price ** Desirable Canyon Rim Condo on the 3rd floor, has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious open floor plan, Kitchen has granite counter tops, living room has a nook area perfect for a study.
1 of 26
Last updated December 15 at 09:01pm
Stonegate
1 Unit Available
10428 Celestine Pl
10428 Celestine Place, Douglas County, CO
Gorgeous home in the heart of Stonegate in Parker. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows make this home feel open and bright.
Results within 5 miles of Stonegate
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
$
20 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,422
1396 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1543 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1393 sqft
Huge windows and nine foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck, plus year-round spa. Walking distance to Lincoln Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1230 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
14 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,446
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
1382 sqft
Greatness has no peak at Peak83. Experience an apartment community that raises every expectation. Peak83 is about to give you a breath of fresh air.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,787
1278 sqft
Welcome to Parker Hilltop! Our apartments for rent in Parker, Colorado exemplify luxury apartment living at its finest. Take advantage of the greater Denver area while still enjoying the small-town perks of Parker, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 05:28pm
30 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1398 sqft
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
47 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1468 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
14 Units Available
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln, Parker, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1525 sqft
Great location within the Denver area. Newly renovated apartments conveniently feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO