Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

9515 Longford Way Available 06/05/19 Amazing 3BD, 3BTH Home in Stonegate - Come see what this house has to offer!!



Dont miss out on the rare opportunity to rent a wonderful home in the very desirable Stonegate community! Great curb appeal on this quiet cul-de-sac location with low traffic. You will love the large backyard with nice patio area, perfect for enjoying both those quiet evenings and/or entertaining. Rent includes access to all Stonegate facilities including Pools, Club Houses, Tennis Courts and so much More!!! Main level is very open and bright with soaring ceilings in the family room, stainless appliances in the kitchen, a see through fireplace between the eating area and family room, a powder room and main floor laundry. Upstairs you will find a built-in media area with desk, 3 bedrooms including a huge master bedroom, and an updated main bath.



