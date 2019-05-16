All apartments in Stonegate
Stonegate, CO
9515 Longford Way
9515 Longford Way

9515 Longford Way · No Longer Available
Location

9515 Longford Way, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
9515 Longford Way Available 06/05/19 Amazing 3BD, 3BTH Home in Stonegate - Come see what this house has to offer!!

Dont miss out on the rare opportunity to rent a wonderful home in the very desirable Stonegate community! Great curb appeal on this quiet cul-de-sac location with low traffic. You will love the large backyard with nice patio area, perfect for enjoying both those quiet evenings and/or entertaining. Rent includes access to all Stonegate facilities including Pools, Club Houses, Tennis Courts and so much More!!! Main level is very open and bright with soaring ceilings in the family room, stainless appliances in the kitchen, a see through fireplace between the eating area and family room, a powder room and main floor laundry. Upstairs you will find a built-in media area with desk, 3 bedrooms including a huge master bedroom, and an updated main bath.

Call TODAY to Schedule a Showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

Offered by Walters and Company a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE1871925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 Longford Way have any available units?
9515 Longford Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 9515 Longford Way have?
Some of 9515 Longford Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9515 Longford Way currently offering any rent specials?
9515 Longford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 Longford Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9515 Longford Way is pet friendly.
Does 9515 Longford Way offer parking?
No, 9515 Longford Way does not offer parking.
Does 9515 Longford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9515 Longford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 Longford Way have a pool?
Yes, 9515 Longford Way has a pool.
Does 9515 Longford Way have accessible units?
No, 9515 Longford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 Longford Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9515 Longford Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9515 Longford Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9515 Longford Way does not have units with air conditioning.
