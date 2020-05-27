9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

***Available Now!!!***



Light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo in Highlands at Stonegate with a great open floor plan and detached 1 car garage.



Spacious living room with ceiling fan, gas log fireplace and sliding glass door to your outside balcony. Central A/C and heat. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, range/stove/oven, microwave, washer and dryer. Large master suite with huge walk-in closet. Great secondary bedroom with ample closet space.

Easy access to the DTC, E-470 and I-25.



Tenant responsible for Electric and Gas.

Water, sewer, and trash included in rent.



Sorry, no pets.



To schedule a showing or more informaiton please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 and or email Dillon@newagere.com.



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.