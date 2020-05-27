All apartments in Stonegate
9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102

9382 Ashbury Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9382 Ashbury Circle, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***Available Now!!!***

Light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo in Highlands at Stonegate with a great open floor plan and detached 1 car garage.

Spacious living room with ceiling fan, gas log fireplace and sliding glass door to your outside balcony. Central A/C and heat. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, range/stove/oven, microwave, washer and dryer. Large master suite with huge walk-in closet. Great secondary bedroom with ample closet space.
Easy access to the DTC, E-470 and I-25.

Tenant responsible for Electric and Gas.
Water, sewer, and trash included in rent.

Sorry, no pets.

To schedule a showing or more informaiton please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 and or email Dillon@newagere.com.

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 have any available units?
9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 have?
Some of 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 pet-friendly?
No, 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stonegate.
Does 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9382 Ashbury Cir Unit 102 has units with air conditioning.

