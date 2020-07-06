All apartments in Stonegate
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:18 PM

9350 Amison Cir

9350 Amison Circle · (719) 372-5075
Location

9350 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit Apt 101 · Avail. now

$1,590

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
This beautiful condo will be available for lease on July 13th of this year. A virtual tour is available that will allow you to walk through the property from the comfort of your couch! Reach out to us and we can send you the link. This conveniently located condo in the middle of Parker has been updated with new floor through most of home. As you walk in you will immediately notice the wide open layout. To the right, a large living room with a gas fireplace is nestled in the corner. There is also a sliding door that goes to the balcony that also has a small storage closet. To the left is the dining room and kitchen. As you walk down the hall you will find a huge storage closet, as well as the bedroom and the bathroom. The bedroom is very large with two closets, one of which is a walk-in closet. The bathroom is very large as well and includes a very nice washer and dryer that will come with the unit, as well as a linen closet. This home is dog friendly. The HOA doesn't allow more than one dog. All utilities will need to be put in the tenants name with the exception of water and trash. The unit includes a huge 2 car detached garage that can also be seen on the virtual tour. You will have access to the community pool, as well as all the other benefits the town of Parker has to offer including dining, shopping, and entertainment.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below. All advertised rent prices include a benefits package that includes an HVAC filter replacement plan, resident liability insurance coverage, access to a tenant portal allowing you multiple ways to pay rent, as well as access to a 24/7 emergency maintenance number. The portal charges a $1.95 fee each time a rent payment is made via ACH.

All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history.

Reference checks.

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies. Once applicant passes screening, they will be required to pay a full month rent to hold the property.

A security deposit equaling one-month rent is due to lease the property.

There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

Low credit applicants may be required to enroll in our high-risk tenant program at a cost of 3% monthly rent.

If Pets are allowed in the property, there will be the following pet related charges

$100 Pet initiation fee

$250 Pet deposit +$50 for each additional pet

Monthly pet rent determined by size of pet not to exceed $50 per month per pet
Pets must pass on our partner website www.petscreening.com. This website charges $20 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

