All apartments in Stonegate
Find more places like 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stonegate, CO
/
16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K

16650 Las Ramblas Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stonegate
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

16650 Las Ramblas Lane, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Home in Parker! - Well maintained & spacious 2 bed, 2 bath condo in convenient South Metro location! Easy access to DTC, C470, I-25 and Park Meadows. Neutral colors with open floor plan & direct access to an over sized 1 1/2 car garage. The kitchen boasts an island, pull-out shelves, black appliances & a tile back splash. Large family room with a covered balcony for grilling and entertaining. Generously sized bedrooms including attached bathroom in master suite with dual sinks, linen closet, oversized tile shower & walk-in closet. Across from the park. Fabulous complex with pool, fire pit and the Cherry Creek Trails.

If you'd like to schedule a showing please submit an application and we will contact you to schedule your showing.

(RLNE4911216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K have any available units?
16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K have?
Some of 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K currently offering any rent specials?
16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K pet-friendly?
No, 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stonegate.
Does 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K offer parking?
Yes, 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K offers parking.
Does 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K have a pool?
Yes, 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K has a pool.
Does 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K have accessible units?
No, 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K does not have accessible units.
Does 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K have units with dishwashers?
No, 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K have units with air conditioning?
No, 16650 Las Ramblas Ln #K does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stonegate Apartments with BalconyStonegate Apartments with Garage
Stonegate Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStonegate Apartments with Pool
Stonegate Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs