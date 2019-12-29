16219 Hedgeway Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

MOVE IN READY



6 OR 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Details:

3BR/3.5BA located in the heart of the Stonegate Community

Additional, Non-conforming Bedroom/Office in Finished Basement

3,000+ Square Feet

Garden Tub, Shower, Duel Vanity, and Walk-in Closet

3 Levels with Finished Basement with Patio Open to Backyard

Stainless Steel Range

Spacious 2 Car Garage

Easy Street Parking

Washer/Dryer Hookups in Laundry Room

HUGE Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass

Tall Ceilings

Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Maintained

Central Heat and AC

Cozy Fireplace

Ceiling Fans

Community Pool and Hiking Trails!!!

Easy Commute to DTC or Downtown



School District: Douglas County Re 1

Elementary School: Mammoth Heights

Middle School: Sierra

High School: Chaparral



Pet Friendly with Refundable $350 Pet Deposit and Non-refundable $350 Pet Fee (2 max)



Resident Responsibilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet, and Lawn Care.



To set up a tour, please visit this link: https://showdigs.co/v3w05



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.