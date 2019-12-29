16219 Hedgeway Dr

Amenities
MOVE IN READY
6 OR 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS
Details:
3BR/3.5BA located in the heart of the Stonegate Community
Additional, Non-conforming Bedroom/Office in Finished Basement
3,000+ Square Feet
Garden Tub, Shower, Duel Vanity, and Walk-in Closet
3 Levels with Finished Basement with Patio Open to Backyard
Stainless Steel Range
Spacious 2 Car Garage
Easy Street Parking
Washer/Dryer Hookups in Laundry Room
HUGE Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass
Tall Ceilings
Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Maintained
Central Heat and AC
Cozy Fireplace
Ceiling Fans
Community Pool and Hiking Trails!!!
Easy Commute to DTC or Downtown
School District: Douglas County Re 1
Elementary School: Mammoth Heights
Middle School: Sierra
High School: Chaparral
Pet Friendly with Refundable $350 Pet Deposit and Non-refundable $350 Pet Fee (2 max)
Resident Responsibilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, Cable/Internet, and Lawn Care.
To set up a tour, please visit this link: https://showdigs.co/v3w05
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.