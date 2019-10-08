All apartments in Stonegate
Find more places like 15969 Hedgeway Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stonegate, CO
/
15969 Hedgeway Dr
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

15969 Hedgeway Dr

15969 Hedgeway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stonegate
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15969 Hedgeway Drive, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2207 Sqft - 15969 Hedgeway Dr - Available now! Meticulously maintained 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Parker. Situated on a huge corner lot, you'll instantly fall in love with the yard; especially the rear which is fully fenced and includes a large patio. The interior of the home is freshly painted and portions of the carpet were recently replaced. Main level has a formal living room, family room, kitchen with eating space, powder bath, and laundry room. Upstairs is a loft area, 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Other features include 2-car garage, central heat & air, sprinkler system, hardwood floors, tile floors, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven, built-in microwave, 2" blinds, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, washer/dryer hookups, and large unfinished basement. Trash service is included with rent. The community features 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, and parks. Small pets (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,195
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5094034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15969 Hedgeway Dr have any available units?
15969 Hedgeway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 15969 Hedgeway Dr have?
Some of 15969 Hedgeway Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15969 Hedgeway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15969 Hedgeway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15969 Hedgeway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15969 Hedgeway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15969 Hedgeway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15969 Hedgeway Dr offers parking.
Does 15969 Hedgeway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15969 Hedgeway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15969 Hedgeway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15969 Hedgeway Dr has a pool.
Does 15969 Hedgeway Dr have accessible units?
No, 15969 Hedgeway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15969 Hedgeway Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15969 Hedgeway Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15969 Hedgeway Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15969 Hedgeway Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stonegate 1 Bedroom ApartmentsStonegate 3 Bedroom Apartments
Stonegate Apartments with GaragesStonegate Apartments with Parking
Stonegate Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COShaw Heights, COErie, COCherry Creek, CO
Niwot, COGleneagle, COKen Caryl, COManitou Springs, CODakota Ridge, COEvergreen, COWoodland Park, COCimarron Hills, COEdgewater, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs