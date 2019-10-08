Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2207 Sqft - 15969 Hedgeway Dr - Available now! Meticulously maintained 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Parker. Situated on a huge corner lot, you'll instantly fall in love with the yard; especially the rear which is fully fenced and includes a large patio. The interior of the home is freshly painted and portions of the carpet were recently replaced. Main level has a formal living room, family room, kitchen with eating space, powder bath, and laundry room. Upstairs is a loft area, 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Other features include 2-car garage, central heat & air, sprinkler system, hardwood floors, tile floors, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven, built-in microwave, 2" blinds, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, washer/dryer hookups, and large unfinished basement. Trash service is included with rent. The community features 2 swimming pools, tennis courts, and parks. Small pets (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,195

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



(RLNE5094034)