Home
/
Stonegate, CO
/
10586 Cottoneaster Way
Last updated October 7 2019 at 5:55 PM

10586 Cottoneaster Way

10586 Cottoneaster Way · No Longer Available
Location

10586 Cottoneaster Way, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy living room with high ceiling and crown molding is adjacent to the dining room - perfect for formal entertaining. Formal dining room is generously sized, allowing plenty of room for a table and hutch. Comfortable study with double doors and hardwood floors. Spacious family room features a lovely granite-surrounded gas log fireplace with stylish painted mantle. Doors have been added to the built-in entertainment center to hide your stereo and television components. The kitchen is a gourmet cook's dream! Features plentiful slab granite countertops, recently refaced 42" cabinets, and a generous amount of lower cabinets and drawers! The island boasts a 4-burner glass cooktop, breakfast bar and more cabinets and drawers. The built-in wall ovens, dishwasher, double-bowl extra deep stainless steel sink, under-cabinet lighting, window seat and sunny breakfast nook are just a few of the features this beautiful kitchen has to offer. The finished basement features a large, U-shaped recreation room - plenty of space for a big screen TV, exercise equipment, and a ping-pong table! There is also storage space galore! Nicely landscaped backyard with Tennessee gray flagstone patio, halogen floodlight, landscape lighting, and abundant trees, bushes, and perennial plantings. This east-facing backyard is perfect for enjoying warm summer evening with friends and family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10586 Cottoneaster Way have any available units?
10586 Cottoneaster Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 10586 Cottoneaster Way have?
Some of 10586 Cottoneaster Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10586 Cottoneaster Way currently offering any rent specials?
10586 Cottoneaster Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10586 Cottoneaster Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10586 Cottoneaster Way is pet friendly.
Does 10586 Cottoneaster Way offer parking?
No, 10586 Cottoneaster Way does not offer parking.
Does 10586 Cottoneaster Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10586 Cottoneaster Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10586 Cottoneaster Way have a pool?
No, 10586 Cottoneaster Way does not have a pool.
Does 10586 Cottoneaster Way have accessible units?
No, 10586 Cottoneaster Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10586 Cottoneaster Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10586 Cottoneaster Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10586 Cottoneaster Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10586 Cottoneaster Way does not have units with air conditioning.
