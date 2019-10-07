10586 Cottoneaster Way

Amenities

Cozy living room with high ceiling and crown molding is adjacent to the dining room - perfect for formal entertaining. Formal dining room is generously sized, allowing plenty of room for a table and hutch. Comfortable study with double doors and hardwood floors. Spacious family room features a lovely granite-surrounded gas log fireplace with stylish painted mantle. Doors have been added to the built-in entertainment center to hide your stereo and television components. The kitchen is a gourmet cook's dream! Features plentiful slab granite countertops, recently refaced 42" cabinets, and a generous amount of lower cabinets and drawers! The island boasts a 4-burner glass cooktop, breakfast bar and more cabinets and drawers. The built-in wall ovens, dishwasher, double-bowl extra deep stainless steel sink, under-cabinet lighting, window seat and sunny breakfast nook are just a few of the features this beautiful kitchen has to offer. The finished basement features a large, U-shaped recreation room - plenty of space for a big screen TV, exercise equipment, and a ping-pong table! There is also storage space galore! Nicely landscaped backyard with Tennessee gray flagstone patio, halogen floodlight, landscape lighting, and abundant trees, bushes, and perennial plantings. This east-facing backyard is perfect for enjoying warm summer evening with friends and family!