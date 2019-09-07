All apartments in Stonegate
Home
/
Stonegate, CO
/
10505 White Pine Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

10505 White Pine Drive

10505 White Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

10505 White Pine Drive, Stonegate, CO 80134
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
10505 White Pine Drive Available 09/13/19 Semi Custom Home In Stonegate - Pride of Ownership Shows - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this beautiful semi-custom home in Stonegate. The home features a Contemporary Floor Plan with 3 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, a Fully Finished Basement, and a 3 Car Garage. The Main Floor features a Custom Kitchen, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room, Main Floor Study, and a beautiful raised Foyer. The Kitchen features white cabinets, custom marble countertops, breakfast nook, and desk space. The home has custom rock around the Kitchen Island and Fireplace. The Master Suite has a walk in Closet and attached 5-piece bath with custom granite and tile work. The main floor has newly installed wood flooring. The Fully Finished Basement features a wet bar and entertainment room. The home will be ready for occupancy on September 15th. Very convenient location with easy access to E470, Southlands Shopping Center, Main Street Parker, DIA, and the Denver Tech Center. Pride of ownership shows. Dont miss this opportunity to live in such a beautiful home.

1 Dog Accepted. No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.

Please call 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5108794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10505 White Pine Drive have any available units?
10505 White Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stonegate, CO.
What amenities does 10505 White Pine Drive have?
Some of 10505 White Pine Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10505 White Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10505 White Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10505 White Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10505 White Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10505 White Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10505 White Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 10505 White Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10505 White Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10505 White Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 10505 White Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10505 White Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 10505 White Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10505 White Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10505 White Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10505 White Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10505 White Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
