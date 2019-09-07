Amenities

10505 White Pine Drive Available 09/13/19 Semi Custom Home In Stonegate - Pride of Ownership Shows - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this beautiful semi-custom home in Stonegate. The home features a Contemporary Floor Plan with 3 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, a Fully Finished Basement, and a 3 Car Garage. The Main Floor features a Custom Kitchen, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room, Main Floor Study, and a beautiful raised Foyer. The Kitchen features white cabinets, custom marble countertops, breakfast nook, and desk space. The home has custom rock around the Kitchen Island and Fireplace. The Master Suite has a walk in Closet and attached 5-piece bath with custom granite and tile work. The main floor has newly installed wood flooring. The Fully Finished Basement features a wet bar and entertainment room. The home will be ready for occupancy on September 15th. Very convenient location with easy access to E470, Southlands Shopping Center, Main Street Parker, DIA, and the Denver Tech Center. Pride of ownership shows. Dont miss this opportunity to live in such a beautiful home.



1 Dog Accepted. No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.



Please call 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog. No Cats.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



No Cats Allowed



