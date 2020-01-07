All apartments in Sherrelwood
Home
/
Sherrelwood, CO
/
7621 Acoma Court
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:05 AM

7621 Acoma Court

7621 Acoma Court · No Longer Available
Location

7621 Acoma Court, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 891 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with appliances, such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, hardwood floors, washer and dryer in unit, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio and spacious fencedyard. Within walking distance are Franklin Reservoir and Sherrelwood Park. Also nearby are Santiagos, Original Chubbys, Walmartt, Denver Preimum Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-76.

Nearby schools include Federal Heights Elementary School, Ranum Middle School, Thorton High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval, a $300 non-refundable pet fee, and pet rent determined by type of animal.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

