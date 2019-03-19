Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sherrelwood
Find more places like 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sherrelwood, CO
/
55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750
55-65 Grace Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
55-65 Grace Place, Sherrelwood, CO 80221
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2-bedroom units for $1075.00/month with $55 WST bill back
- Responsive management and maintenance
- Free Heat
- Nice Updated Clean Units
- Off Street parking
- Onsite Laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 have any available units?
55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sherrelwood, CO
.
What amenities does 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 have?
Some of 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 currently offering any rent specials?
55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 pet-friendly?
No, 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sherrelwood
.
Does 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 offer parking?
Yes, 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 offers parking.
Does 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 have a pool?
No, 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 does not have a pool.
Does 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 have accessible units?
No, 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 does not have accessible units.
Does 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 have units with dishwashers?
No, 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 have units with air conditioning?
No, 55-65 E.grace Pl Unit: 750 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Loveland, CO
Greeley, CO
Northglenn, CO
Parker, CO
Federal Heights, CO
Welby, CO
Shaw Heights, CO
Commerce City, CO
Wheat Ridge, CO
Edgewater, CO
Lafayette, CO
Applewood, CO
Louisville, CO
Glendale, CO
Superior, CO
Brighton, CO
Golden, CO
Erie, CO
Holly Hills, CO
Sheridan, CO
Greenwood Village, CO
Dakota Ridge, CO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Aims Community College
Arapahoe Community College