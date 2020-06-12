/
2 bedroom apartments
154 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sheridan, CO
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
30 Units Available
Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr, Sheridan, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1116 sqft
Gated community close to Overland Park Golf Course and the Light Rail. Air-conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious floorplans and high-speed internet access.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3827 South King Street
3827 South King Street, Sheridan, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
650 sqft
Currently pending Eviction. Move in and or Avail. Date may change. Great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home nestled in the quaint inner city of Sheridan just south of the Lowell & 285 Hwy.
Results within 1 mile of Sheridan
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
College View
11 Units Available
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
909 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Federal in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Harvey Park South
16 Units Available
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1009 sqft
Fully equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments with easy access to Bear Creek Trail and Southwest Plaza. Community has a designated dog park that comes with training toys and a state of the art dog washing station.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Centennial
58 Units Available
5151 Downtown Littleton
5151 S Rio Grande St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1114 sqft
At 5151 Downtown Littleton, the combination of first-class apartment home finishes paired with our vast array of remodeled amenities makes us the best apartment community in the Littleton area.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
28 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1062 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Harvey Park South
7 Units Available
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
30 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Centennial
12 Units Available
Summit Riverside Apartments
4957 S Prince Ct, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
892 sqft
Summit Riverside Apartments in Littleton, Colorado offers a gated community environment where a sparkling swimming pool welcomes you on hot summer days.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
6 Units Available
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1098 sqft
Community offers residents pool, hot tub, gym, and rooftop recreation area. Contemporary units with stainless steel appliances. Close to Highway 85 and Southwest Light Rail Line. Across the highway from Costco for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 7 at 09:13am
Contact for Availability
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1319 sqft
Coming June 2020 Iron Works Apartments offers brand-new 2- or 3-bedroom light-filled floor plans. Luxury finishes include gourmet kitchens and designer baths, in your choice of light or dark cabinetry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1048 sqft
Live the life you want at LIV Apartments in Englewood. Here you’ll find an apartment community that blends convenience with contemporary living.
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Centennial
1 Unit Available
2800 West Centennial Drive
2800 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1317 sqft
This private 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1,143 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
Fort Logan
1 Unit Available
4643 South Lowell Boulevard
4643 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
906 sqft
Come home to this updated Westchester condo! The upgraded tile entry extends to kitchen, living room, and dining rooms! Brand new carpet in the bedrooms and new interior paint! The kitchen opens up for entertaining & has upgrades for the chef in
Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
Centennial
1 Unit Available
2830 W Centennial Drive
2830 West Centennial Drive, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1298 sqft
This unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
Fort Logan
1 Unit Available
4605 S Lowell Blvd
4605 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
927 sqft
Spacious, 2 bedroom 1 full bath with many recent upgrades. Large area for kitchen table, rooms are good size and a spacious balcony for outdoor enjoyment. The washer and dryer are included.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4671 S. Decatur St., #128
4671 South Decatur Street, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
816 sqft
New Paint - GREAT location 2 Bedroom Condo Next to Centennial Park - This condo has 816 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new paint, A/C, Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, Private Setting Overlooking a Beautiful Courtyard! 1 Dedicated parking space.
Results within 5 miles of Sheridan
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Governors Ranch
19 Units Available
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Belmar Park
20 Units Available
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1069 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
Governors Ranch
11 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Bear Valley
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
23 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Baker
40 Units Available
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1201 sqft
Two-tone paint and accent wall available in every home. Poolside and rooftop lounges, both with fireplaces and grill areas. Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, and yoga studio.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
South Littleton
17 Units Available
Monte Vista
501 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1073 sqft
Units feature custom lighting features, oversized attached/detached garages, oversized oval tubs, cable/satellite access, and many other amenities. Residents also have access to a large off-leash dog park.
