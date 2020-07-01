3955 S. Hazel Ct

Amenities

Spacious Ranch Style Home in Sheridan Hills Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This lovely Ranch Style home offers 1,470 square feet of living space including BONUS sunroom and oversized one car garage turned into workshop area ideal for the creative!! Huge kitchen with tons of prep space and enough room for a large kitchen table and chairs. Plentiful natural light throughout the home, refinished hardwood floors and carpeted bedrooms. Fenced in backyard with storage shed. Owner wants you to make the backyard you own....options for storage shed turned chicken coop, garden area or whatever your heart desires. Nearby parks include Sheridan Skate Park, and Veterans Park. Also nearby are Costco, AMC Theater, Walmart, Dennys, Riverfront Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225. Within walking distance to neighborhood Elementary, Middle and High School. One dog is welcome upon owner approval/$500.00 refundable pet deposit in addition to security deposit. Rent includes sewer, trash, and yard care. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and water.



No Cats Allowed



