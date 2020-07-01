All apartments in Sheridan
Find more places like 3955 S. Hazel Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sheridan, CO
/
3955 S. Hazel Ct
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

3955 S. Hazel Ct

3955 South Hazel Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sheridan
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3955 South Hazel Court, Sheridan, CO 80110

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
Spacious Ranch Style Home in Sheridan Hills Available for Immediate Rental!!! - This lovely Ranch Style home offers 1,470 square feet of living space including BONUS sunroom and oversized one car garage turned into workshop area ideal for the creative!! Huge kitchen with tons of prep space and enough room for a large kitchen table and chairs. Plentiful natural light throughout the home, refinished hardwood floors and carpeted bedrooms. Fenced in backyard with storage shed. Owner wants you to make the backyard you own....options for storage shed turned chicken coop, garden area or whatever your heart desires. Nearby parks include Sheridan Skate Park, and Veterans Park. Also nearby are Costco, AMC Theater, Walmart, Dennys, Riverfront Shopping Center, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225. Within walking distance to neighborhood Elementary, Middle and High School. One dog is welcome upon owner approval/$500.00 refundable pet deposit in addition to security deposit. Rent includes sewer, trash, and yard care. Tenant responsible for gas, electric and water.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5197422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 S. Hazel Ct have any available units?
3955 S. Hazel Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sheridan, CO.
What amenities does 3955 S. Hazel Ct have?
Some of 3955 S. Hazel Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3955 S. Hazel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3955 S. Hazel Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 S. Hazel Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3955 S. Hazel Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3955 S. Hazel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3955 S. Hazel Ct offers parking.
Does 3955 S. Hazel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3955 S. Hazel Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 S. Hazel Ct have a pool?
No, 3955 S. Hazel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3955 S. Hazel Ct have accessible units?
No, 3955 S. Hazel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 S. Hazel Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3955 S. Hazel Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3955 S. Hazel Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3955 S. Hazel Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr
Sheridan, CO 80110

Similar Pages

Sheridan 1 BedroomsSheridan 2 Bedrooms
Sheridan Apartments with ParkingSheridan Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sheridan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, CO
The Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COBerthoud, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College