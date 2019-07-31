9096 Lasalle Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage pet friendly

This beautiful ranch style home is available for move in September 1st, 2019. Homes features hardwood floors throught out, stainless steel appliances, sunroom, attached garage, fenced backyard, finished basement and more! Rent is $2065 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. One time $150 Admin fee. $7 P/R fee(credit reporting). Tenant is responsible for all utilites, lawn and snow removal. Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs OK. 2 pet max. $250 per pet/ pet deposit. $25 per pet/ pet rent/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse.