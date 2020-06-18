All apartments in Security-Widefield
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4211 Little Rock View

4211 Little Rock Vw · (719) 203-4674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4211 Little Rock Vw, Security-Widefield, CO 80911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4211 Little Rock View · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1867 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
on-site laundry
Well maintained town home with mountain views - Newer community in the Widefield area! Kitchen features breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Half bath on main level. Finished basement features a second living room, storage area and full bathroom. Laundry room is upstairs. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Master suite features a large closet. Home features an automatic sprinkler system and central air. Washer and dryer included. Trash is included. Mountain views, close to parks, shopping, and military bases.

Yellow Ribbon Realty and Property Management is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability) ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing

Pet Policy – Up to 2 pets allowed. $300 per pet deposit, $150 non refundable. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals. No pets with any history of aggression.

1 year lease

Qualifications
-Must make 2.5 times rent
-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee
-Must have at least 600 credit score.
-No section 8 housing vouchers
-Apps processed first come first served
-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application
-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5729898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 Little Rock View have any available units?
4211 Little Rock View has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4211 Little Rock View have?
Some of 4211 Little Rock View's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 Little Rock View currently offering any rent specials?
4211 Little Rock View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 Little Rock View pet-friendly?
Yes, 4211 Little Rock View is pet friendly.
Does 4211 Little Rock View offer parking?
No, 4211 Little Rock View does not offer parking.
Does 4211 Little Rock View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4211 Little Rock View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 Little Rock View have a pool?
No, 4211 Little Rock View does not have a pool.
Does 4211 Little Rock View have accessible units?
Yes, 4211 Little Rock View has accessible units.
Does 4211 Little Rock View have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 Little Rock View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4211 Little Rock View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4211 Little Rock View has units with air conditioning.
