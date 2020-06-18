4211 Little Rock View

Amenities

Well maintained town home with mountain views - Newer community in the Widefield area! Kitchen features breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Half bath on main level. Finished basement features a second living room, storage area and full bathroom. Laundry room is upstairs. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Master suite features a large closet. Home features an automatic sprinkler system and central air. Washer and dryer included. Trash is included. Mountain views, close to parks, shopping, and military bases.



Yellow Ribbon Realty and Property Management is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability) ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing



Pet Policy – Up to 2 pets allowed. $300 per pet deposit, $150 non refundable. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals. No pets with any history of aggression.



1 year lease



Qualifications

-Must make 2.5 times rent

-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee

-Must have at least 600 credit score.

-No section 8 housing vouchers

-Apps processed first come first served

-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application

-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products



