hyde park
22 Apartments for rent in Hyde Park, Pueblo, CO
3 Units Available
Villas at Park West II
3133 E Spaulding Avenue, Pueblo, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at Park West II in Pueblo. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Villas at Park West I
3131 E. Spaulding Ave, Pueblo, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1234 sqft
Come see Villas at Park West today to experience all this great community has to offer.
1 Unit Available
2407 W 12th St
2407 West 12th Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
Come Home to this 3 bedroom 2 bath Single Family Home - **** Coming Soon **** 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home. Newer paint and flooring through out. Front and back yard are fenced, pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
3223 BALTIMORE AVE.
3223 Baltimore Avenue, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$725
944 sqft
ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.com - Managed by: Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Duplex on the north side of Pueblo.
1 Unit Available
2727 Colfax Avenue
2727 Colfax Avenue, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
768 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 Bedroom Home in Pueblo! - * Remodeled single family 2 bedroom home tucked away in established Pueblo neighborhood * * Welcome Home- new exterior modern paint colors invite you inside* * Bright, light, cozy and an open
1 Unit Available
729 VETA AVE.
729 Veta Avenue, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1155 sqft
ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.com - Managed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Brick ranch style home with a 2 car detached garage. Close to PCC.
1 Unit Available
112 Greenman Dr
112 Greenman Drive, Pueblo County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1060 sqft
Stones Throw From City Park 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Goodnight Area - Country Living by the City!!! This unique two bedroom one bath is located in the Goodnight Area close to City Park, Hwy 50 West, and much more.
1 Unit Available
718 Wilson Ave
718 Wilson Avenue, Pueblo, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
718 Wilson Ave Available 08/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath Home with Large yard - Rare 4 bedroom, 2 bath home that is spacious with a giant yard. This home has a large kitchen, laundry room and LOTS of storage.
Results within 5 miles of Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1210 Highland Ave.
1210 Highland Avenue, Pueblo, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
869 sqft
1210 Highland Ave. Available 07/15/20 ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.
1 Unit Available
1119 E 14th St
1119 East 14th Street, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
725 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - Ready Now - This recently updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home features new paint throughout. Clean and move in ready.
1 Unit Available
916 N. Iola Ave.
916 North Iola Avenue, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$875
1374 sqft
Cozy House- 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, & 1 Car Detached Garage $875$875 - This home has a covered front porch, perfect to relax on. There are two bedrooms and one Jack and Jill bathroom.
1 Unit Available
1008 E ORMAN AVE
1008 East Orman Avenue, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$900
844 sqft
ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.com - Managed by; Patti Baros 719-585-8738 Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom clean and ready to move in.
1 Unit Available
1711 STONE AVE.
1711 Stone Avenue, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1144 sqft
ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.
1 Unit Available
334 South Archdale Drive
334 South Archdale Drive, Pueblo West, CO
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Comfortable 2. bedroom 1 bath with central AC 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - 750 Sq ft. On site laundry - Central AC - remodeled - Friendly atmosphere! Water and trash paid. $850 Deposit - $800 rent mo. - $40 background fee per tenant.
1 Unit Available
2610 Azalea St.
2610 Azalea Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1074 sqft
2610 Azalea St. Available 05/15/20 2610 Azalea - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Nice ranch style home all on one level. 3 bedrooms, full bath, living and family rooms.
1 Unit Available
1635 Horseshoe Dr
1635 Horseshoe Drive, Pueblo, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1728 sqft
1635 Horseshoie - Belmont rancher with basement. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, living and family rooms. New carpet on main floor. Fenced yard. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets, No Smoking. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Are Non Smoking, Drug Free.
1 Unit Available
1318 Van Buren St
1318 Van Buren Street, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1670 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Close to State Fair Grounds - Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home close to state fair grounds. Features a large yard, plenty of room for parking and privacy fence a long back yard. Under new management, new flooring and paint.
1 Unit Available
1534 Constitution Rd.
1534 Constitution Road, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
768 sqft
1534 Constitution Rd. - Managed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738 Updated ranch style home all on one level. New kitchen, new paint, new flooring. One car attached garage.Tenant pays all Utilities. No Pets, No Smoking.
1 Unit Available
705 E 8th St
705 East 8th Street, Pueblo, CO
2 Bedrooms
$825
992 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - This charming home is a cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath, also has an unfinished basement with washer / dryer connections.
1 Unit Available
5308 SAN SIMEON CT.
5308 San Simeon Ct, Pueblo, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1958 sqft
5308 SAN SIMEON CT. Available 08/03/20 ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.
Results within 10 miles of Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
25618 Everett Rd.
25618 Everett Road, Pueblo County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1414 sqft
ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.com - Marketed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738 A rare find. A rental on the MESA.