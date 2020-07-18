All apartments in Pueblo
Find more places like 5308 SAN SIMEON CT..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pueblo, CO
/
5308 SAN SIMEON CT.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

5308 SAN SIMEON CT.

5308 San Simeon Ct · (719) 585-8738 ext. 1138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pueblo
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5308 San Simeon Ct, Pueblo, CO 81005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. · Avail. Aug 3

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5308 SAN SIMEON CT. Available 08/03/20 ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.com - Managed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738

South side rancher with full unfinished basement. Nicely appointed home in El Camino area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Grand room floor plan, Tenant responsible for electric, gas, trash & water.No Smoking, No Pets, No Section 8 Housing. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Property Management Are Non Smoking, Drug Free, No Marijuana Products Allowed On The Property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. have any available units?
5308 SAN SIMEON CT. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. have?
Some of 5308 SAN SIMEON CT.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. currently offering any rent specials?
5308 SAN SIMEON CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. pet-friendly?
No, 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pueblo.
Does 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. offer parking?
Yes, 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. offers parking.
Does 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. have a pool?
No, 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. does not have a pool.
Does 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. have accessible units?
No, 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5308 SAN SIMEON CT. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5308 SAN SIMEON CT.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Park West I
3131 E. Spaulding Ave
Pueblo, CO 81008
Villas at Park West II
3133 E Spaulding Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81008

Similar Pages

Pueblo 2 BedroomsPueblo 3 Bedrooms
Pueblo Apartments with Garages
Pueblo Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COFountain, COMonument, CO
Woodmoor, COGleneagle, COSecurity-Widefield, CO
Manitou Springs, COWoodland Park, COCimarron Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hyde Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity