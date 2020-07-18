Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

5308 SAN SIMEON CT. Available 08/03/20 ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. Apply @ puebloarearentals.com - Managed By: Larry Turner 719-585-8738



South side rancher with full unfinished basement. Nicely appointed home in El Camino area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Grand room floor plan, Tenant responsible for electric, gas, trash & water.No Smoking, No Pets, No Section 8 Housing. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Property Management Are Non Smoking, Drug Free, No Marijuana Products Allowed On The Property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5915806)