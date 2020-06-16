All apartments in Pueblo
2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE

2039 Ridgewood Lane · (719) 585-8738 ext. 1138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2039 Ridgewood Lane, Pueblo, CO 81005
Beulah Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE · Avail. Jul 6

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE Available 07/06/20 2039 Ridgewood - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT A ON LINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS.

Managed by Larry Turner 719-585-8738

Ranch style home all on one level. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, one 1/2 bath. Large living room, spacious dining area off of kitchen. Enclosed back porch. Single car port. Tenant pays all utilities. No Pets, No Smoking. All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Are Non Smoking, Drug Free. No Section 8 Vouchers. No Marijuana Products...

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE have any available units?
2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE have?
Some of 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pueblo.
Does 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE does offer parking.
Does 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2039 RIDGEWOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
