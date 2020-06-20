All apartments in Pueblo
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

2011 MOHAWK RD

2011 Mohawk Road · (719) 585-8738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2011 Mohawk Road, Pueblo, CO 81001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2011 MOHAWK RD · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2011 Mohawk Road - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT AN ONLINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. www.PuebloAreaRentals.com

Belmont-area end unit condo, 2 story - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car attached garage. New carpet & paint. Washer/dryer hookups. Tenant Pays Water, and Electric (All utilities electric/no gas). No Section 8 housing. No pets.

All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Property Management Are Non Smoking, And Drug Free. No Marijuana Products Allowed On The Property.

Managed by Victoria Edwards 719-585-8738

Directions: Jerry Murphy Exit. Go South (right) on Jerry Murphy. Turn West (right) on Bonnymede. Turn South (left) on Mohawk, 2nd driveway.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5043802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 MOHAWK RD have any available units?
2011 MOHAWK RD has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2011 MOHAWK RD have?
Some of 2011 MOHAWK RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 MOHAWK RD currently offering any rent specials?
2011 MOHAWK RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 MOHAWK RD pet-friendly?
No, 2011 MOHAWK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pueblo.
Does 2011 MOHAWK RD offer parking?
Yes, 2011 MOHAWK RD does offer parking.
Does 2011 MOHAWK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 MOHAWK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 MOHAWK RD have a pool?
No, 2011 MOHAWK RD does not have a pool.
Does 2011 MOHAWK RD have accessible units?
No, 2011 MOHAWK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 MOHAWK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 MOHAWK RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 MOHAWK RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2011 MOHAWK RD has units with air conditioning.
