2011 MOHAWK RD

2011 Mohawk Road - ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST SUBMIT AN ONLINE APPLICATION AND BE PRE-QUALIFIED PRIOR TO ANY SHOWINGS. www.PuebloAreaRentals.com
Belmont-area end unit condo, 2 story - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car attached garage. New carpet & paint. Washer/dryer hookups. Tenant Pays Water, and Electric (All utilities electric/no gas). No Section 8 housing. No pets.
All Properties Managed By RE/MAX Property Management Are Non Smoking, And Drug Free. No Marijuana Products Allowed On The Property.
Managed by Victoria Edwards 719-585-8738
Directions: Jerry Murphy Exit. Go South (right) on Jerry Murphy. Turn West (right) on Bonnymede. Turn South (left) on Mohawk, 2nd driveway.
No Pets Allowed
