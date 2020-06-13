All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 8424 Sandreed Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
8424 Sandreed Cir
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

8424 Sandreed Cir

8424 Sandreed Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8424 Sandreed Circle, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
**** Available Now-Move Tomorrow ****

Please No Pets! The house is all wood floors.

Don't miss out on this awesome 3 bed/2bath home that is located just off of E470 & Jordan Rd. 2 min from Broncos Training Facility. Features vaulted living room ceiling, office/room on the main floor with built in storage! All new stainless steel appliances! Giant backyard and attached 2 car garage.

5 minutes from lots of fast food and restaurants. 1 mile away from 2 gas stations and multiple parks! Minutes from the highway. 5 minutes from LifeTime Fitness.

FEATURES:
-3 beds
-2 bath
-1 bedroom/office is located on main floor
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Bar seating
-Family room with Fire place
-Giant Backyard with patio
-Located on a private corner
-Attached 2 car garage
-WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT
-Central A/C and Heat

NO PETS

NO Section 8

No more than three non related people in the home.

For Showings, please call Terrence 720-858-8174 or email Terrence@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8424 Sandreed Cir have any available units?
8424 Sandreed Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 8424 Sandreed Cir have?
Some of 8424 Sandreed Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8424 Sandreed Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8424 Sandreed Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8424 Sandreed Cir pet-friendly?
No, 8424 Sandreed Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parker.
Does 8424 Sandreed Cir offer parking?
Yes, 8424 Sandreed Cir does offer parking.
Does 8424 Sandreed Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8424 Sandreed Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8424 Sandreed Cir have a pool?
No, 8424 Sandreed Cir does not have a pool.
Does 8424 Sandreed Cir have accessible units?
No, 8424 Sandreed Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8424 Sandreed Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8424 Sandreed Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs