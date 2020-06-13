8424 Sandreed Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

**** Available Now-Move Tomorrow ****



Please No Pets! The house is all wood floors.



Don't miss out on this awesome 3 bed/2bath home that is located just off of E470 & Jordan Rd. 2 min from Broncos Training Facility. Features vaulted living room ceiling, office/room on the main floor with built in storage! All new stainless steel appliances! Giant backyard and attached 2 car garage.



5 minutes from lots of fast food and restaurants. 1 mile away from 2 gas stations and multiple parks! Minutes from the highway. 5 minutes from LifeTime Fitness.



FEATURES:

-3 beds

-2 bath

-1 bedroom/office is located on main floor

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Bar seating

-Family room with Fire place

-Giant Backyard with patio

-Located on a private corner

-Attached 2 car garage

-WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT

-Central A/C and Heat



NO PETS



NO Section 8



No more than three non related people in the home.



For Showings, please call Terrence 720-858-8174 or email Terrence@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.