8424 Sandreed Cir

Amenities
**** Available Now-Move Tomorrow ****
Please No Pets! The house is all wood floors.
Don't miss out on this awesome 3 bed/2bath home that is located just off of E470 & Jordan Rd. 2 min from Broncos Training Facility. Features vaulted living room ceiling, office/room on the main floor with built in storage! All new stainless steel appliances! Giant backyard and attached 2 car garage.
5 minutes from lots of fast food and restaurants. 1 mile away from 2 gas stations and multiple parks! Minutes from the highway. 5 minutes from LifeTime Fitness.
FEATURES:
-3 beds
-2 bath
-1 bedroom/office is located on main floor
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Bar seating
-Family room with Fire place
-Giant Backyard with patio
-Located on a private corner
-Attached 2 car garage
-WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT
-Central A/C and Heat
NO PETS
NO Section 8
No more than three non related people in the home.
For Showings, please call Terrence 720-858-8174 or email Terrence@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.