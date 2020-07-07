14937 Melco Avenue

Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home, in the new development of Heirloom, will welcome you with 2,452 square feet of living space!



Walk in to this beautiful open concept layout with tall ceilings and a large dining room area. The kitchen comes complete with appliances including a gas range stove, a pantry, an island, lots of cabinet space, and granite countertops for tons of additional space. Retreat to the master suite with its own private master bath featuring dual sinks and a soaking tub! Other great features of this home include all new paint throughout, an office/study, a large loft for a 2nd office or living room, air conditioning, walk-in closets, new washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, an unfinished basement, and a crawl space. It is also hard wired for internet throughout the home! Parking for this property is an oversized, attached 2.5 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Walk over and spend quality time at the community pool or clubhouse! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, EchoPark Stadium, and Double Angel Ballpark. Also nearby are O'Brien Park, 2 libraries, and many shopping/dining options including Downtown Parker. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Located in the Douglas County School District, nearby schools include Gold Rush Elementary School and Lutheran High School.



PET FRIENDLY!! 2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



