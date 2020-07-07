All apartments in Parker
Find more places like 14937 Melco Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parker, CO
/
14937 Melco Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14937 Melco Avenue

14937 Melco Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parker
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14937 Melco Avenue, Parker, CO 80134

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom home, in the new development of Heirloom, will welcome you with 2,452 square feet of living space!

Walk in to this beautiful open concept layout with tall ceilings and a large dining room area. The kitchen comes complete with appliances including a gas range stove, a pantry, an island, lots of cabinet space, and granite countertops for tons of additional space. Retreat to the master suite with its own private master bath featuring dual sinks and a soaking tub! Other great features of this home include all new paint throughout, an office/study, a large loft for a 2nd office or living room, air conditioning, walk-in closets, new washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, an unfinished basement, and a crawl space. It is also hard wired for internet throughout the home! Parking for this property is an oversized, attached 2.5 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Walk over and spend quality time at the community pool or clubhouse! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, EchoPark Stadium, and Double Angel Ballpark. Also nearby are O'Brien Park, 2 libraries, and many shopping/dining options including Downtown Parker. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Located in the Douglas County School District, nearby schools include Gold Rush Elementary School and Lutheran High School.

PET FRIENDLY!! 2 dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14937 Melco Avenue have any available units?
14937 Melco Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 14937 Melco Avenue have?
Some of 14937 Melco Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14937 Melco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14937 Melco Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14937 Melco Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14937 Melco Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14937 Melco Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14937 Melco Avenue offers parking.
Does 14937 Melco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14937 Melco Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14937 Melco Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14937 Melco Avenue has a pool.
Does 14937 Melco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14937 Melco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14937 Melco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14937 Melco Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Parker Hilltop Apartments
19600 Clubhouse Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Briargate on Main
18931 E Briargate Ln
Parker, CO 80134
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd
Parker, CO 80134
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr
Parker, CO 80138
Peak 83
11605 Solar Circle
Parker, CO 80134
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr
Parker, CO 80134
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St
Parker, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Parker 1 BedroomsParker 2 Bedrooms
Parker Apartments with PoolParker Pet Friendly Places
Parker Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COFountain, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs