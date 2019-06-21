7739 S Boulder Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Escape to your private retreat while still very close to downtown Boulder, Louisville and Lafayette. Great location to commute to Denver. Large 4 Bedroom, 3 bath home tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac zoned in the Douglass, Platt and Fairview BVSD schools. Newly remodeled master suite, huge custom walk-in closet with hand-carved, one of a kind Balinese barndoor. Ensuite bathroom has two sinks and dual wall mount rain shower system. Sliding door off master walks out to a lovely private patio with views. New, hickory hardwood flooring throughout main level. Downstairs has two bedrooms and a full bath. Basement has a walk-out with a large rec room/exercise room and bar/kitchenette. Property is a short acre of gorgeous park-like landscaping with lovely, mature trees, a sprawling garden and greenhouse. Amazing views of the mountains and Longs Peak. Two car garage and a concrete pad for camper van or boat. Owner occupied until now. Well loved and cared for.