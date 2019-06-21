All apartments in Paragon Estates
Home
/
Paragon Estates, CO
/
7739 S Boulder Rd
7739 S Boulder Rd

7739 South Boulder Road · No Longer Available
Location

7739 South Boulder Road, Paragon Estates, CO 80303

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Escape to your private retreat while still very close to downtown Boulder, Louisville and Lafayette. Great location to commute to Denver. Large 4 Bedroom, 3 bath home tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac zoned in the Douglass, Platt and Fairview BVSD schools. Newly remodeled master suite, huge custom walk-in closet with hand-carved, one of a kind Balinese barndoor. Ensuite bathroom has two sinks and dual wall mount rain shower system. Sliding door off master walks out to a lovely private patio with views. New, hickory hardwood flooring throughout main level. Downstairs has two bedrooms and a full bath. Basement has a walk-out with a large rec room/exercise room and bar/kitchenette. Property is a short acre of gorgeous park-like landscaping with lovely, mature trees, a sprawling garden and greenhouse. Amazing views of the mountains and Longs Peak. Two car garage and a concrete pad for camper van or boat. Owner occupied until now. Well loved and cared for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7739 S Boulder Rd have any available units?
7739 S Boulder Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paragon Estates, CO.
What amenities does 7739 S Boulder Rd have?
Some of 7739 S Boulder Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7739 S Boulder Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7739 S Boulder Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7739 S Boulder Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7739 S Boulder Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7739 S Boulder Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7739 S Boulder Rd offers parking.
Does 7739 S Boulder Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7739 S Boulder Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7739 S Boulder Rd have a pool?
No, 7739 S Boulder Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7739 S Boulder Rd have accessible units?
No, 7739 S Boulder Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7739 S Boulder Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7739 S Boulder Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7739 S Boulder Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7739 S Boulder Rd has units with air conditioning.
