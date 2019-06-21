7739 S Boulder Rd

Amenities
Escape to your private retreat while still very close to downtown Boulder, Louisville and Lafayette. Great location to commute to Denver. Large 4 Bedroom, 3 bath home tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac zoned in the Douglass, Platt and Fairview BVSD schools. Newly remodeled master suite, huge custom walk-in closet with hand-carved, one of a kind Balinese barndoor. Ensuite bathroom has two sinks and dual wall mount rain shower system. Sliding door off master walks out to a lovely private patio with views. New, hickory hardwood flooring throughout main level. Downstairs has two bedrooms and a full bath. Basement has a walk-out with a large rec room/exercise room and bar/kitchenette. Property is a short acre of gorgeous park-like landscaping with lovely, mature trees, a sprawling garden and greenhouse. Amazing views of the mountains and Longs Peak. Two car garage and a concrete pad for camper van or boat. Owner occupied until now. Well loved and cared for.