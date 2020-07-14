All apartments in Niwot
Niwot, CO
7517 Nikau Court
7517 Nikau Court

7517 Nikau Court
Niwot
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Location

7517 Nikau Court, Niwot, CO 80503

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
7517 Nikau Court Available 08/08/20 Walk to Downtown Niwot from the Ranch House for Rent on a Large Beautiful Lot! - Ranch House in Cottonwood Park! Walk to Downtown Niwot! Close to Niwot shops! This 3.5 bedroom (one bedroom is non conforming) home is located on a large beautiful lot in a cul-de-sac. Private yard with awesome patio, retractable awning, lots of trees and flowers! This home is located in the Niwot Elementary Schoold boundaries-- This was recently voted the top elementary school in Colorodo!

(RLNE5687381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7517 Nikau Court have any available units?
7517 Nikau Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Niwot, CO.
What amenities does 7517 Nikau Court have?
Some of 7517 Nikau Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7517 Nikau Court currently offering any rent specials?
7517 Nikau Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7517 Nikau Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7517 Nikau Court is pet friendly.
Does 7517 Nikau Court offer parking?
Yes, 7517 Nikau Court offers parking.
Does 7517 Nikau Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7517 Nikau Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7517 Nikau Court have a pool?
No, 7517 Nikau Court does not have a pool.
Does 7517 Nikau Court have accessible units?
No, 7517 Nikau Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7517 Nikau Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7517 Nikau Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7517 Nikau Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7517 Nikau Court does not have units with air conditioning.
