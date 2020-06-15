376 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available 07/01/20 NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE at Gateway of Idyllic Niwot - Property Id: 288729



Nestled on the corner of 2nd Ave and Niwot Rd, this property is the gateway to Niwot! Top-of-the-line appliances, ample on-site parking, a Western-facing deck and a huge 1/2 acre private, grassy lawn!



Very short walking distance to the charming, quaint town center of Niwot where you will find restaurants, bars, shops, galleries and amenities, as well as the town's summer concert series, jazz festival and first Friday art walks!



Master bedroom, off-kitchen deck, front porch, and private 1/2 acre yard, this spot is the pinnacle of outdoor living! 7 miles to Boulder, 5 miles to the Boulder Reservoir.



Full kitchen with Quartz countertops and island, purple heart wood bar top, Oak hardwood, white-washed floors, gas fireplace, air conditioning, and attic fan (circulates fresh air through house to cool the space when A/C not in use). Wired for cable and outdoor speakers.



Beautiful front porch main entrance with wrap-around yard, with additional back door entrance for privacy.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288729

Property Id 288729



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5813978)