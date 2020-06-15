All apartments in Niwot
376 2nd Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

376 2nd Avenue

376 2nd Avenue · (303) 817-3805
Location

376 2nd Avenue, Niwot, CO 80503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3900 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/01/20 NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE at Gateway of Idyllic Niwot - Property Id: 288729

Nestled on the corner of 2nd Ave and Niwot Rd, this property is the gateway to Niwot! Top-of-the-line appliances, ample on-site parking, a Western-facing deck and a huge 1/2 acre private, grassy lawn!

Very short walking distance to the charming, quaint town center of Niwot where you will find restaurants, bars, shops, galleries and amenities, as well as the town's summer concert series, jazz festival and first Friday art walks!

Master bedroom, off-kitchen deck, front porch, and private 1/2 acre yard, this spot is the pinnacle of outdoor living! 7 miles to Boulder, 5 miles to the Boulder Reservoir.

Full kitchen with Quartz countertops and island, purple heart wood bar top, Oak hardwood, white-washed floors, gas fireplace, air conditioning, and attic fan (circulates fresh air through house to cool the space when A/C not in use). Wired for cable and outdoor speakers.

Beautiful front porch main entrance with wrap-around yard, with additional back door entrance for privacy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288729
Property Id 288729

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

