All apartments in Meridian
Find more places like 9872 Jefferson Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meridian, CO
/
9872 Jefferson Pkwy
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

9872 Jefferson Pkwy

9872 Jefferson Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meridian
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9872 Jefferson Parkway, Meridian, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
yoga
Two Bedroom Near Golf Course Englewood Hiking - Property Id: 256532

$0 deposit, may have to pay monthly fee with conditional credit approval. Ask about fees; market rats subject to change daily. Rockford two bedroom apartment w/ attached garage option. Two ready April, two for May, three June.

**ApartmentRatings 2018 Top Rated Community** Luxury gated community w/ panoramas of the Rocky Mountains, Denver skyline, manicured parks, and Meridian Golf Club, an 18-hole championship designer course.

AMENTIES:
Swimming Pool w/ Jacuzzi, Clubhouse, 24-hr Fitness Center, Yoga Studio w/ Spin Bikes, Conference Room, BBQ Grills, Business Center, Controlled Access & Landscaped w/ Playground, Sand Volleyball Court, Dog Park, Picnic Areas, On-Site Walking Paths, Covered Carports & Car Wash Center, Rentable Garages, On-Site Laundry Facility

INSIDE:
Stainless Steel Appliances + Quartz Countertops*, Cable Ready, 9 Foot Ceilings, Roman Tubs, Large Walk-In Closets, Built in Shelving + Desk Nooks*, Balconies, Washer/Dryer in unit, Furnished Apartments Available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256532
Property Id 256532

(RLNE5688495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9872 Jefferson Pkwy have any available units?
9872 Jefferson Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meridian, CO.
What amenities does 9872 Jefferson Pkwy have?
Some of 9872 Jefferson Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9872 Jefferson Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
9872 Jefferson Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9872 Jefferson Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 9872 Jefferson Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 9872 Jefferson Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 9872 Jefferson Pkwy offers parking.
Does 9872 Jefferson Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9872 Jefferson Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9872 Jefferson Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 9872 Jefferson Pkwy has a pool.
Does 9872 Jefferson Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 9872 Jefferson Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 9872 Jefferson Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9872 Jefferson Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 9872 Jefferson Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 9872 Jefferson Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St
Meridian, CO 80134

Similar Pages

Meridian 1 BedroomsMeridian 2 Bedrooms
Meridian 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMeridian Apartments with Gym
Meridian Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, CO
Erie, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs