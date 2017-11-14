9872 Jefferson Pkwy

Amenities

Two Bedroom Near Golf Course Englewood Hiking - Property Id: 256532



$0 deposit, may have to pay monthly fee with conditional credit approval. Ask about fees; market rats subject to change daily. Rockford two bedroom apartment w/ attached garage option. Two ready April, two for May, three June.



**ApartmentRatings 2018 Top Rated Community** Luxury gated community w/ panoramas of the Rocky Mountains, Denver skyline, manicured parks, and Meridian Golf Club, an 18-hole championship designer course.



AMENTIES:

Swimming Pool w/ Jacuzzi, Clubhouse, 24-hr Fitness Center, Yoga Studio w/ Spin Bikes, Conference Room, BBQ Grills, Business Center, Controlled Access & Landscaped w/ Playground, Sand Volleyball Court, Dog Park, Picnic Areas, On-Site Walking Paths, Covered Carports & Car Wash Center, Rentable Garages, On-Site Laundry Facility



INSIDE:

Stainless Steel Appliances + Quartz Countertops*, Cable Ready, 9 Foot Ceilings, Roman Tubs, Large Walk-In Closets, Built in Shelving + Desk Nooks*, Balconies, Washer/Dryer in unit, Furnished Apartments Available.

