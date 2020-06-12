/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
74 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Manitou Springs, CO
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
357 Ruxton Avenue
357 Ruxton Avenue, Manitou Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1007 sqft
Awesome home in Manitou Springs - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, wood fireplace and deck. Walking distance to the incline and shopping. This home is a must see. (RLNE4562895)
Results within 5 miles of Manitou Springs
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Pleasant Valley
16 Units Available
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pinon Valley
4 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1041 sqft
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Skyway
12 Units Available
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Broadmoor
6 Units Available
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Kissing Camels
12 Units Available
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 11 at 07:34pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
11 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 07:34pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Venetian Village
9 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Old Colorado City
8 Units Available
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:07am
Skyway
2 Units Available
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1165 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Colorado Springs with carpeting or plank flooring. Generous closets, 9-foot high ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. Southwest of downtown Colorado Springs near I-25.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Northside
30 Units Available
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
949 sqft
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Ivywild
1 Unit Available
74 Cheyenne Blvd
74 Cheyenne Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
2141 sqft
Brand new corner townhome located in the historic Ivywild neighborhood! Located in the Canyon Creek Townhomes community, this home has 9 ft ceilings throughout, 2 master suites with ensuites and views from the balconies and large windows as well
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Old Colorado City
1 Unit Available
2703 W Pikes Peak Ave
2703 West Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1524 sqft
Superb two story town home on the West side of town! This unit features a loft, air conditioning, a gas fireplace, and a stellar deck with great views! Unit includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer. 1,524 sq. ft.
1 of 20
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
1815 Montura View 202
1815 Montura Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1111 sqft
Northwest Upscale Condo - Property Id: 55539 Gorgeous upscale condo on the Northwest side of the city with views of Ute Valley Park. Quick access to trails, restaurants and award winning schools. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 20
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103
1695 Little Bear Creek Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1283 sqft
1695 Little Bear Creek Point Unit 103 Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Villages @ Bear Creek w/ NEW FLOORING - *Nestled in a well taken care of covenant, private community * * NEW FLOORING WILL BE INSTALLED THROUGHOUT THIS UNIT * Bright living area w/
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1911 Giltshire Drive
1911 Giltshire Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
1911 Giltshire Drive Available 07/10/20 1911 Giltshire Drive - This two story condo is beautiful! It features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room with dining area.
1 of 22
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
2368 Stepping Stones Wy
2368 Stepping Stones Way, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
995 sqft
West Side town home with covered parking and mountain views - Remodeled townhome with 2 bdrm and 2 baths. Covered parking. Great views on your front deck. Desirable West Side neighborhood with green spaces, mature trees and scenic mountain views.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Shooks Run
1 Unit Available
619 North Wahsatch Ave.
619 North Wahsatch Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
619 North Wahsatch Ave. Available 06/24/20 CHARMING VINTAGE REMODEL - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
1 Unit Available
813 S. Weber Street
813 South Weber Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1180 sqft
813 S. Weber Street Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom town home within walking distance to downtown Colorado Springs - Beautiful 2 Bedroom town home within walking distance to downtown Colorado Springs. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2896723)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Old Colorado City
1 Unit Available
2008 W Cucharras St
2008 West Cucharras Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1452 sqft
There will not be any private showings for this property at this time. There will be an open house showing on Saturday, June 13th, from 2-4 p.m.. Please wear a mask when attending. Tenants are in the process of moving out.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
1845 Montura View
1845 Montura Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1111 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1845 Montura View in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Mountain Shadows
1 Unit Available
1876 Montura View
1876 Montura Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1111 sqft
Nicely designed open, flowing floorplan, tandem garage, skylights in dining area and hallway, Living room walks out to covered balcony with storage area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Colorado Springs, COAurora, COCentennial, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, CO
Lone Tree, COGreenwood Village, COFountain, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COThe Pinery, CO