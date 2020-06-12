/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
94 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cimarron Hills, CO
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
6649 Rio Bravo Grove
6649 Rio Bravo Grove, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1664 sqft
6649 Rio Bravo Grove Available 05/15/20 2 bed/2.5 bath town home with AC and large unfinished basement - This is a great2 bed/2.5 bath town home with AC and large unfinished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Cimarron Hills
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
5534 Timeless View
5534 Timeless View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
2220 sqft
5534 Timeless View Available 07/03/20 5534 Timeless View - East Area Townhome 2 Bed 2 1/2 Baths 1 Car Attached Garage - East - Rustic Hills area 2 Story TOWNHOME built in 2003 with unfinished basement. Approx.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2447 Obsidian Forest View
2447 Obsidian Forest View, El Paso County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1216 sqft
2447 Obsidian Forest View Available 06/15/20 Obsidian Forest - Claremont Ranch townhome - Claremont Ranch townhome. Minutes to Peterson AFB and close to Hwy 24 and Powers access. It has 1216 square feet and comes with one carport parking spot.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
6749 Bismark Road
6749 Bismark Road, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1764 sqft
Very Nice 2 bedroom townhome * Bright and open kitchen* Large living room with gas fireplace* Large Bedrooms with walk in closets* Unfinished basement for storage
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
4815 Kerry Lynn View
4815 Kerry Lynn View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1181 sqft
Open and bright, two bedroom, two full bathroom home is ready for move in beginning of June! Walk in to the large living room with gas fireplace for chilly Colorado winters! Or enjoy the Pikes Peak views from the back patio! Stainless steel
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7125 Ash Creek Hts #103
7125 Ash Creek Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1123 sqft
2 Bedroom In Gated Community - Dont miss out on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in a gated community. This property is located off of North Peterson Rd. Convenient to local shopping, entertainment and schools.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
3110 Bayside Grove
3110 Bayside Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1354 sqft
Welcome home to this move in ready home in highly sought after school district 49! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open floor plan with laminate wood flooring and a two sided fireplace that can be enjoyed from both the living room and
Results within 5 miles of Cimarron Hills
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Sundown
19 Units Available
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1181 sqft
Pet-friendly community with newly upgraded units that have walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. BBQ area and swimming pool for residents. Close to the schools of District 11.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Palmer Park
20 Units Available
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
942 sqft
Sophisticated community with spacious living areas, plank flooring, and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community amenities include dog park, bocce ball court, putting green, and ample parking.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
Village Seven
8 Units Available
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
778 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Tanglewood Apartments in Colorado Springs, CO! Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, Tanglewood Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Park Hill
7 Units Available
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Park Hill
7 Units Available
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wagon Trails
10 Units Available
Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1088 sqft
Provides easy access to N Powers Boulevard. Apartment amenities include breakfast bars, carpeted floors, granite counters, private balconies and more. Tenants enjoy a theater room, swimming pool, putting green, fitness studio and dog agility park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Norwood
12 Units Available
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1207 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Gateway Park
25 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1037 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Vista Grande
7 Units Available
Heritage at Hidden Creek
5910 Vista Ridge Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Great location, in School District 11 and close to I-25. Residents enjoy pool, fire pit and jogging trail. Homes feature large windows, stainless steel appliances and ample storage.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Eastborough
2 Units Available
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Vista Grande
40 Units Available
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1131 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Garden Ranch
12 Units Available
Union Heights
4770 Nightingale Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
913 sqft
Union Square and the Target shopping center are mere steps from this community. Residents share an onsite fitness center, jogging trails and business center at this pet-friendly property. Apartments have in-unit laundry and air conditioning.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Palmer Park
2 Units Available
Ironwood at Palmer Park
3504 Van Teylingen Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1065 sqft
Right off I-25 near golf courses, horseback riding, rock climbing and biking trails. Raised ceilings and private patios with great views. Fitness center, pool, playground and volleyball court for residents.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 07:34pm
Palmer Park
5 Units Available
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
943 sqft
Community has pool, playground and on-site coinless laundry. Apartments have balconies or patios, 48-inch cabinets and dishwashers. Neighborhood has features like Palmer Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
2756 Scotchbroom Point
2756 Scotchbroom Point, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1292 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Newer townhouse close to Ft Carson. This unit is 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The main level has a spacious living room, dining area, and kitchen with island.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
3803 Venice Grove
3803 Venice Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416 Centrally located 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage townhome. Walkout basement and a walkout from the living room to the deck.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Spring Creek
1 Unit Available
2997 E Fountain Blvd
2997 East Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1575 sqft
Very Nice 1575 sqft Condo Home Utilities included - Property Id: 282260 Utilities included! Very Nice 1,575 sq ft, 2 bedroom / 2 bath, & additional Family Room and Office in Finished Basement, remodeled End Unit Condo.
