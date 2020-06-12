/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
160 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Meridian, CO
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1111 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Results within 1 mile of Meridian
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
26 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
31 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Results within 5 miles of Meridian
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
45 Units Available
The Retreat at Park Meadows
10200 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1171 sqft
Minutes from key locations: I-25, Lincoln Light Rail Station, and Park Meadows. Property offers facilities for residents, including a clubhouse and business center. Heated pools flanked by a tanning deck and beautiful fountain. Surrounded by basketball courts, a tennis court, and a putting green.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
42 Units Available
Stone Canyon Apartments
19255 Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stone Canyon Apartments in Parker. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Inverness
25 Units Available
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1188 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Broadstone Montane
18301 E Cottonwood Dr, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1083 sqft
Homes with designer kitchens, private patios, and walk-in closets, close to hiking and biking trails. Common amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, bike storage, and a spa. Just 15 minutes from Denver Tech Center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
28 Units Available
Aspect
10400 PARK MEADOWS DR, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1128 sqft
To promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are offering the following: Future Residents: Online Virtual Tours Online Leasing Residents: Resident Portal Place Maintenance Requests Online Sign Lease Renewal Pay Rent
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
34 Units Available
Avant At Castle Pines
520 Dale Ct, Castle Pines, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1181 sqft
Avant at Castle Pines offers luxurious features like Roman tubs, crown molding and custom cabinetry. A 24-hour fitness center is on site. The building also has a billiards and spa for relaxing and entertaining.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1187 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Inverness
17 Units Available
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
39 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1014 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
29 Units Available
Contour 39
9005 S Yosemite St, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! $1000 Off at Move In! Call Us for Details & Restrictions! Discover a higher standard of living at Contour 39.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1172 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with gorgeous mountain views. Features include stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy a morning workout at the fitness center and evening cookout at the barbecue area. Located beside I-25.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
27 Units Available
Watermark On Twenty Mile
11010 S Twenty Mile Rd, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1191 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring up to three bedrooms. Near retail, entertainment and restaurants. On-site fitness center, sitting terrace with a grill area and pool. Apartments feature carpeting, designer light fixtures and garage access.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
15 Units Available
Regency RidgeGate
10320 Commonwealth St, Lone Tree, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1112 sqft
Nicely designed townhomes and flats near I-25. Enjoy a pool, yoga center and media room on site. Right beside Lone Tree Recreation Center and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1111 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1057 sqft
Pet- and family-friendly community within walking distance of Cherry Creek State Park. Contemporary floor plans feature large closets and hardwood floors. Fitness center, clubhouse and spa located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Courtney Downs Apartment Homes
15849 E Jamison Dr, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1013 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pool with shaded cabanas and fireside lounge. Resident app for maintenance requests and rent payment on the go. Direct access to multi-use trails and parks.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
14 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
22 Units Available
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
923 sqft
Plank flooring and upgraded fixtures. Numerous closets throughout every floorplan. Large pool with stone sundeck. Minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
14 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1012 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1525 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
4 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1198 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, CO