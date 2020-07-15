31 Apartments for rent in Lyons, CO with balconies

Apartment List
1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
622 - 3rd Avenue
622 3rd Avenue, Lyons, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
2128 sqft
622 - 3rd Avenue Available 07/24/20 Come see this great home in Lyons with an easy walk to downtown shops! - This home has 2 plus bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and a full finished basement. Fenced yard and patio. Off Street parking is available.


1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Gunbarrel
Apex 5510 Apartment Homes
5510 Spine Rd, Boulder, CO
Studio
$1,541
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1097 sqft
Premium location in North Boulder's Gunbarrel business district. Gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and luxurious bathtubs. Close to Boulder Reservoir and many of the city's big employers. On-site coffee shop and sparkling pool.


1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:34 PM
9 Units Available
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,397
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments are air-conditioned for year-round comfort. Pet owners can take advantage of the dog park and pet washing station. Located near Blue Skies Park and several biking trails.


1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
20 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.


1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
5 Units Available
Advenir at Wyndham
2540 Sunset Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,214
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
924 sqft
Recently renovated community near Highway 66. Updates include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property offers a playground, lobby area, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and a fire pit. Pet-friendly.


1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
30 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.


1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
7 Units Available
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,311
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
809 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1054 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.


1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 06:04 PM
4 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,416
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
717 Roberts St
717 Robert St, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2438 sqft
717 Roberts St Available 08/01/20 Practically BRAND NEW SW Longmont- 3 bed 3 bath 2 car - Stunning Design!! Sublime Location – You will not be disappointed once you step into this hardly lived in home.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
939 Rose Street
939 Rose Street, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1976 sqft
SUPER CUTE 4 BED/2 BATH HOME IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Don't miss this brick home on a quiet street with beautiful landscaping to include large shade trees, mature landscaping, fenced yard with alley access.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
611 Grandview Meadows Dr.
611 Grandview Meadow Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1588 sqft
Brand New Townhome upgraded to the 9's with attached 2 Car Garage and Mountain Views! - Outstanding Townhome unit with hardwood floors on the main level, 1/2 bath on the main, and double master suites upstairs.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2107 Bowen St
2107 Bowen Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1650 sqft
This great home has newer, carpet, paint, concrete patio, bath and many more updates, plus 2 car garage and fenced yard. available 9/1/2020 possibly sooner. to tour this home please contact Cee at Roberts and Sons 303-800-5193

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4011 San Marco Drive
4011 San Marco Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1570 sqft
Visit www.970rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present. This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 42

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
775 Thornwood Circle
775 Thornwood Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1750 sqft
Three Bedroom Home For Rent in Longmont's Meadow View - Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Meadow View neighborhood. Great mountain views, fireplace, and close to trails. you must check out this property.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Dakota Ridge
1077 Laramie Blvd #D
1077 Laramie Boulevard, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1150 sqft
1077 Laramie Blvd #D Available 08/07/20 Immaculate 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo in Boulder! Available August 10th!! - To schedule a showing of this home, please contact Debbie with Mavi Unlimited at (720) 899-3896, 1077-laramie-blvd@rent.dynasty.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Dakota Ridge
5050 Pierre St C
5050 Pierre Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
2465 sqft
High End 3 Bed and 3.

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3141 sqft
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Grant Street
127 Grant Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
GARDENER'S PARADISE, 3 BED/1 BATH BUNGALOW IN CENTRAL LONGMONT AVAILABLE NOW! - Sweet little cottage in the heart of Longmont! This warm and welcoming ranch style home is simply adorable.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
958 11th Avenue
958 11th Avenue, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
768 sqft
Come tour this great home on a corner lot in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one full bathroom and 768 square feet of livable space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Ash Court, # 18
18 Ash Court, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
For rent 18 Ash Ct. Unit #18 - Large 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Townhouse style apartment, small private patio area. Dishwasher, off-street parking. Stock Photos may not be exact. $95 flat monthly fee for water and gas.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Crestridge Lane
300 Crestridge Lane, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1525 sqft
GREAT 3 BED/1.75 BATH HOME THAT BACKS TO SUNSET GOLF COURSE AVAILABLE: May 15th - You don't want to miss this great ranch-style home that backs to the 3rd hole/4th tee of Sunset Golf Course! Walking distance to Golden Ponds and the bike path.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3830 Staghorn Drive
3830 Staghorn Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1588 sqft
3830 Staghorn Drive Available 07/06/20 Spacious + Bright SW Longmont Home! - Spacious and Bright 3 Bed/3 Full Bath SW Longmont home! Main floor has hardwood floors in living area, full bathroom, and bedroom.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1733 Spencer Street
1733 Spencer Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1695 sqft
1733 Spencer Street Available 07/01/20 GREAT 3 BED/2 BATH HOME IN NW LONGMONT AVAILABLE JULY 1! - Lovely, well maintained home in NW Longmont located in a quiet neighborhood. Bright & open floor plan with great layout & updated interior.

1 of 6

Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Dakota Ridge
5143 Pierre Street
5143 Pierre Street, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
5143 Pierre Street Available 06/01/20 Three Bedroom Home Available in Dakota Ridge Village in Boulder - Dakota Ridge Village Elegant three-bedroom, two and a half bath Markel-designed home for rent with a finished basement features high-end
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Lyons, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lyons renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

